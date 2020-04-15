Sorry, Texans fans: DeAndre Hopkins trade completed after he and David Johnson pass physicals

It would have been fitting, in this crazy offseason, if one of the craziest trades in recent memory had fallen through due to a failed physical.

That won’t happen. New Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins and new Houston Texans running back David Johnson have passed physicals, allowing the blockbuster trade that was agreed upon almost a month ago to be finalized. Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported that Johnson passed his physical, after Hopkins passed his. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim confirmed it on a conference call with reporters Wednesday.

Unless you’re a Cardinals fan, admit it: There was part of you that wanted to see the chaos that would have ensued from this trade being nixed. Especially Texans fans.

David Johnson-DeAndre Hopkins trade is complete

Team physicals are a standard part of any free agent signing or trade. They usually happen right away. These are not usual times.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, players can’t go to team facilities and see team doctors. That’s why a trade that was agreed upon on March 16 still hadn’t been officially finalized by April 15.

Theoretically, a failed physical could have ruined the trade. Johnson has had some injury issues, including missing all but one game in 2017 due to a fractured wrist.

But both players got a clean bill of health. The Cardinals can finally relax, and officially welcome three-time All-Pro receiver Hopkins.

DeAndre Hopkins can officially be welcomed to Arizona. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Texans ripped for trade

There had to be plenty of Texans fans who were holding out hope that Hopkins would be forced back to Houston.

The Texans, and specifically coach Bill O’Brien, were universally slammed for a one-sided trade. The impetus behind trading one of the NFL’s best players to Arizona was that Hopkins wanted a reasonable raise. Houston shipped him off and in the process took on Johnson’s contract, which is one of the worst in the game due to Johnson’s injuries and ineffectiveness the past few years. The Cardinals didn’t even have to give up their first-round pick to get the deal done.

The Texans can celebrate the acquisition of Johnson, and it is possible he returns to his 2016 All-Pro form with a chance of scenery. But Houston is going to miss Hopkins.

