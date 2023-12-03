'Sorry SEC': Social media reacts to conference's potential College Football Playoff absence

Fans across college football are rejoicing at No. 8 Alabama's (12-1, 8-0 in SEC play) 27-24 victory over No. 1 Georgia (12-1, 8-0) in the SEC championship game on Saturday.

Not because they have any particular love for the Crimson Tide (this is still a Nick Saban-coached team, after all) but because, with that win, it might have knocked the Southeastern Conference completely out of College Football Playoff contention. That would mark the first time ever of the CFP era that the SEC would be left out.

Wins by No. 2 Michigan (13-0), No. 3 Washington (13-0), No. 4 Florida State (13-0) and No. 7 Texas (12-1) have placed Alabama in a precarious position to get into the CFP, even as a one-loss SEC champion. The situation seems even more dire for Georgia, which was ranked No. 1 throughout the season in the US LBM Coaches Poll and No. 1 in the CFP top 25 each of the last two weeks.

The committee must now consider what was once an unthinkable option: leaving the SEC out altogether. Per ESPN's playoff predictor tool, Michigan, Washington and Florida State all have a 97% chance or better to make the CFP. Texas is fourth at 55%, and Alabama fifth at 42%. Georgia is at 3%.

The final CFP selection show is on at 11 a.m. CT. Until then, here are some social media reactions about the SEC's College Football Playoff dwindling chances to make the CFP:

Social media reacts to SEC's College Football Playoff chances

Let me be clear! No way should this Committee leave @TexasFootball or @FSUFootball OUT! Sorry @SEC @AlabamaFTBL @GeorgiaFootball the Horns deserve to go based on their head to head win over @AlabamaFB plus they are without question the BETTER team. @GeorgiaFootball sorry ya lost. — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) December 3, 2023

I don’t even think this should be hard. It’s three undefeated P5 champions and a one-loss conference champ (Texas) that beat another one-loss conference champ on its own field (Alabama).



Sorry SEC, this is the year you SHOULD get left out. — Mike McDaniel (@MikeMcDanielSI) December 3, 2023

The only right answer. #CFP



1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. FSU

4. Texas

——————

5. Alabama

6. Georgia

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon



Sorry, SEC. Losses matter. — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) December 3, 2023

1. Michigan | undefeated

2. Washington | undefeated

3. FSU (if they win) | undefeated

4. Texas | 1 loss and head to head win vs Bama.



Bama lost head to head to UT so they’re out.



Georgia lost head to head to Bama so they’re out.



Sorry SEC. H2H matters. Undefeated matters. pic.twitter.com/DqEwRfWSGb — Chris Missimo (JD, MA, LPC) (@TherapistAtLaw) December 3, 2023

My Prediction...Sorry SEC



1. Michigan 13-0

2. Washington 13-0

3. FSU 13-0

4. Texas 12-1 (Only lost at Washington by 7) — Jeremy Blackstock (@jblackstock44) December 3, 2023

I’m so sick of seeing these foolish takes about the CFP selections. It should be Michigan, Washington, FSU, Texas. You cannot leave out FSU just bc you “feel” like a SEC school should be in. Power 5 conference champ. They’re in! Sorry SEC dolls, you’ll live. — Almond Brown (@KrissKross_) December 3, 2023

1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Florida State

4. Texas



Sorry SEC...is what it is. I'd love to leave FSU out but you just can't. The head-to-head result of Texas vs. Alabama MATTERS. https://t.co/QvyA7FzSPl — Eric Cohen (@CohensCornerAZ) December 3, 2023

Good morning. I will simply say this: If th SEC gets shut out of th CFP--and it is looking that way--Monday's @finebaum show will be epic. Truly epic — Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) December 3, 2023

You can't have it both ways. Either pick the four BEST teams or the four most deserving teams. You can't tell me that neither Alabama (12-1), the SEC champion, nor Georgia (12-1), the two-time defending national champ, is a top four team. — Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) December 3, 2023

There is a zero % chance the SEC is left out, nor should they be.



Zero@OldTakesExposed — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 3, 2023

If you are a Michigan fan.....



Would you rather face a 12-1 SEC Champ Alabama team that's won 11 in a row and just beat the #1 team in the country?



Or an undefeated 13-0 ACC Champ Florida State with a backup quarterback? — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 3, 2023

FSU @FSUFootball is 2-0 vs. the SEC and @ACCFootball is 6-4 vs the SEC and the ACC has the most bowl eligible teams than any other P5 conference. — Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) December 3, 2023

We’re in year 10 of the Playoff and the SEC has a real chance to miss it for the first time ever, and suddenly for the first time they think the system is unfair. 😂 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2023

There are five Power 5 conferences. Three of them were won by undefeated teams:



PAC-12 - Washington

B1G - Michigan

ACC - Florida State



Those teams should be in the College Football Playoff. The other two Power 5 conferences were won by 1-loss teams:



BIG-12 - Texas

SEC -… pic.twitter.com/4kEmFbyzoJ — Zach W. Lambert (@ZachWLambert) December 3, 2023

