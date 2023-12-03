Advertisement

'Sorry SEC': Social media reacts to conference's potential College Football Playoff absence

Zac Al-Khateeb, USA TODAY NETWORK
·5 min read

Fans across college football are rejoicing at No. 8 Alabama's (12-1, 8-0 in SEC play) 27-24 victory over No. 1 Georgia (12-1, 8-0) in the SEC championship game on Saturday.

Not because they have any particular love for the Crimson Tide (this is still a Nick Saban-coached team, after all) but because, with that win, it might have knocked the Southeastern Conference completely out of College Football Playoff contention. That would mark the first time ever of the CFP era that the SEC would be left out.

Wins by No. 2 Michigan (13-0), No. 3 Washington (13-0), No. 4 Florida State (13-0) and No. 7 Texas (12-1) have placed Alabama in a precarious position to get into the CFP, even as a one-loss SEC champion. The situation seems even more dire for Georgia, which was ranked No. 1 throughout the season in the US LBM Coaches Poll and No. 1 in the CFP top 25 each of the last two weeks.

The committee must now consider what was once an unthinkable option: leaving the SEC out altogether. Per ESPN's playoff predictor tool, Michigan, Washington and Florida State all have a 97% chance or better to make the CFP. Texas is fourth at 55%, and Alabama fifth at 42%. Georgia is at 3%.

REQUIRED READING: SEC bowl projections: Final CFP, New Year's Six predictions of 2023 college football season

The final CFP selection show is on at 11 a.m. CT. Until then, here are some social media reactions about the SEC's College Football Playoff dwindling chances to make the CFP:

Social media reacts to SEC's College Football Playoff chances

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 'Sorry SEC': Social media reacts to conference's potential CFP absence