Sorry Ravens fans, Tom Brady wasn't hinting about leaving the AFC
Tom Brady sent the internet into a frenzy Thursday night with a cryptic tweet which showed him walking onto an empty field.
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 30, 2020
Many speculated that Brady was alluding to his impending free agency decision, but after Hulu released this commercial on Super Bowl Sunday everything now makes sense.
I have an important announcement #ad pic.twitter.com/58KD1jmaC3
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 3, 2020
Brady ends the commercial with the statement: "But me? I'm not going anywhere."
Sorry Ravens fans but QB12 seems to be back for another season.
