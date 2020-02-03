Sorry Ravens fans, Tom Brady wasn't hinting about leaving the AFC

Tom Brady sent the internet into a frenzy Thursday night with a cryptic tweet which showed him walking onto an empty field.

Many speculated that Brady was alluding to his impending free agency decision, but after Hulu released this commercial on Super Bowl Sunday everything now makes sense.

Brady ends the commercial with the statement: "But me? I'm not going anywhere."

Sorry Ravens fans but QB12 seems to be back for another season.

