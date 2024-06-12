Sorry Mike Tyson: Jake Paul Could Be Moving Forward Without The Heavyweight, And Bare Knuckles Are Involved

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

Many fans of the fighting world were disappointed when Mike Tyson's medical emergency led to his big fight with Jake Paul getting postponed, but it looks like a fight could be happening on July 20th after all. While Tyson is still allegedly preparing for a November bout, his opponent looks to be moving forward without the heavyweight. Moreover, his opponent is a big deal and a star in the bare-knuckle world.

Weeks after Paul responded to rumors that his fight with Tyson is off, there are whispers that he's aiming to set up a brawl with Mike Perry, which could actually jeopardize his plans with the Heavyweight legend later this year. Here's what we know about the situation while waiting for official word.

Mike Perry with a swollen face and a smile on the heels of his victory over Eddie Alvarez

Jake Paul's Camp Is Reportedly Setting Up July Fight With Bare Knuckle Star Mike Perry

While Mike Tyson will not be boxing on July 20th, reports from Newsweek and elsewhere state that Jake Paul is planning on fighting former UFC fighter and current Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship star Mike Perry. Perry secured a 14-8 record in the UFC before exiting after a slew of controversies outside of the octagon, including a video in which he was heard using racial slurs.

The 32-year-old Perry later joined the BKFC, where he currently holds an undefeated record with wins over notable fighters like Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Thiago Alves. At this time, the details of the alleged bout are unknown, but Perry is much closer in age to Jake Paul and, some would argue, a much more challenging opponent than many he's previously faced.

Mike Tyson on The Pivot Podcast

Is The November Fight With Mike Tyson Still Happening?

Mike Perry fighting Jake Paul on July 20th feels like Mike Tyson was just replaced, which isn't uncommon in the fighting world. What remains to be seen is whether Paul will turn around and fight Tyson in November, which was the rescheduled date of the big Netflix live event.

While some pro fighters like to take some time between fights, Jake Paul hasn't historically had a problem with fighting just a few months removed from his previous fight. ESPN reports he fought three times in 2023, with the gap between his bouts with Nate Diaz and Andre August similar to the gap he'd see between Mike Perry and Mike Tyson.

Based on that, and the fact that there's still a ton of opinions surrounding Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, I would imagine we'll still see these two fight in November with a Netflix subscription, provided both fighters are healthy. Despite his health problems, Tyson was still throwing shade at Paul, so I imagine he'll show up for that fight come hell or high water.

For now, we'll await further confirmation that Mike Perry is Jake Paul's next opponent on July 20th and whether we'll see it on Netflix at AT&T Stadium or elsewhere.