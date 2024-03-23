Sorry, Greg Sankey. March Madness leaves no room for your SEC arrogance | Toppmeyer

Egg smothers Greg Sankey’s smug face after two days of March Madness.

Stay away from a frying pan, Mr. SEC Boss, because you, sir, are a walking omelet.

Earlier this month, the SEC’s haughty commissioner told ESPN that the NCAA Tournament required rethinking. Sankey, the most powerful figure in college sports, is used to putting his thumb on the scales to reshape the landscape in ways that favor his conference.

He's great for the SEC. He’s disruptive to college sports.

Sankey's latest quest? Blowing up the NCAA Tournament and its format, which awards a bid to every conference, big and small, and replacing it with something that more heavily favors the power conferences, such as the SEC.

“We are giving away highly competitive opportunities for automatic qualifiers (from smaller conferences),” Sankey told ESPN before the tournament, “and I think that pressure is going to rise as we have more competitive basketball leagues at the top end because of expansion.”

Risky move to make a remark dripping with arrogance shortly before such a humbling tournament.

March Madness humbles SEC after Greg Sankey's arrogant comments

Sankey got served his just desserts on Thursday and Friday.

SEC teams combined to go 3-5 in the tournament’s first round. Little auto-bid teams caused some of the biggest tremors.

No. 3 seed Kentucky got eliminated by No. 14 Oakland, and No. 4 Auburn lost to No. 13 Yale.

Does Sankey really think his conference deserves more bids? Or, is he just tired of seeing SEC teams getting embarrassed by mid-majors like Oakland, which spends one-tenth as much on basketball as Kentucky?

Probably, it’s simpler than that: Sankey wants to recreate the NCAA Tournament in a way that awards the SEC more access – and more money.

Sankey was too busy shaking down the March Madness couch cushions in search of loose change and extra bids to consider that only two teams from his conference have reached the Final Four since he became commissioner in 2015.

Only a power-conference commissioner like Sankey would suggest that what this tournament needs is to take a bid away from Oakland and redirect it to a school like LSU (17-17), which lost to North Texas in the first round of the NIT.

Why should the SEC get more NCAA Tournament bids?

No SEC team has won a national championship since the 2012 Kentucky Wildcats. More recently, UK lost in the NCAA’s first round to Saint Peter’s (2022) and Oakland – teams that would not be in the NCAA Tournament if not for automatic bids.

The same is true of Yale, which played its way in by winning the Ivy League Tournament on a buzzer beater, then toppled the SEC Tournament champion, Auburn, while Sankey’s comments aged like fish on a pool deck on a summer day.

Kentucky and Auburn can share in their misery.

No. 11 Oregon trucked No. 6 South Carolina.

No. 7 Florida fell to No. 10 Colorado.

No. 9 Michigan State manhandled No. 8 Mississippi State.

How long 'til football season in the South?

At least No. 2 Tennessee, No. 4 Alabama and No. 9 Texas A&M saved some face for Sankey’s conference by advancing to the second round.

The point, here, is not that the SEC lacks good basketball teams. On the whole, SEC basketball improved after Sankey became commissioner.

The point is that, in this tournament, even a roster that teems with NBA talent like Kentucky’s can be brought to its knees by a Division II transfer who hits 10 3s off the bench.

Fans adore March Madness for its upsets. While football and its playoff favor the rich, powerful programs that sign blue-chip recruits, March Madness remains one of the most unpredictable tournaments in all of sports.

A school’s revenue or conference affiliation does not guarantee success. A team like ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic or 11th-seeded Loyola (Chicago) can sprint to the Final Four, upsetting power-conference schools along the way. VCU can go from First Four to Final Four.

Earn a ticket to the dance, and then throw the records out. Bluebloods fall to directional schools and schools we couldn’t locate on a map, while brackets get busted.

March Madness leaves no room for arrogance. Those who don’t show it some respect are subject to an underdog slathering egg all over their face, no matter how supreme they thought they were.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Sorry, Greg Sankey. March Madness leaves no room for your arrogance