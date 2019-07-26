Sorry doubters: Teammates, coaches and Baltimore fans are ready to embrace Lamar Jackson as the Ravens’ new starter

You've heard the doubters. Since Lamar Jackson entered the NFL there have been plenty of people saying he couldn't cut it as a starting quarterback. He doesn't have the right skill set, he isn't big enough, he is not a good enough passer, etc.

Jackson has heard the doubters, the fans have heard the doubters, the players have heard the doubters and so have the coaches. They just don't care.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jackson's unique skill set allowed him to dominate at the college level where he won a Heisman Trophy with Louisville. He was an athletic quarterback who was able to take over a game with both his legs and his arm and it made him a nightmare for defenses to handle. But there have been plenty of quarterbacks with a similar skill set who have flamed out in the NFL.

The athleticism of NFL players will mean Jackson will not be able to baffle defenses the way he did in college. He also has a bit of a smaller frame which brings with it injury concerns, and then there are questions about his arm.

Despite all the doubt and criticism, however, the last thing the Ravens want Jackson to do is be something he's not.

"I just don't want him to get caught up being like you got to be the pocket passer, you gotta do this," new teammate Earl Thomas said Friday. "No. Lamar, you be who you are, you be special, man. You gotta take off, take off. Make the defense work. When you make the defense tired like this then the pass game open up, play-action open up, running game open up. Everything opened up."

There is a reason the Ravens drafted Jackson in the first round of the draft in 2018 and traded away franchise quarterback Joe Flacco in the offseason. It was not with the intention of changing everything that made him great.

Story continues

Having said that, there were definite areas in which he needed to improve when he first got to the league as an NFL quarterback The team, however, saw plenty of that improvement over the course of last season.

"Starting with learning how to take a snap under center and all those things, all that he knows how to do now," quarterbacks coach James Urban said. "Maybe the biggest thing that's come along is his comfort with the offense."

The first day of training camp was a shaky one as Jackson overthrew several receivers and was visibly frustrated with his performance. He was also picked off by safety Chuck Clark, which Urban made sure Jackson did not forget.

"[Urban was] on me when I threw an interception [Thursday]," Jackson said. "He came to me, talked to me about literally like three periods straight."

Jackson rebounded on Friday, however, and looked much more accurate with his throws and comfortable with the offense, which drew praise from coaches and teammates alike.

"He's been dropping dimes," Thomas said. "I haven't got my hands on a ball yet."

"He was just really fluid today and natural and did a great job at the line, made a lot of easy throws, made a lot of throws seem easy," head coach John Harbaugh said. "They're not easy throws, but he made them seem easy. Just really moved the offense really well."

In addition to his comfort level, Jackson said Friday that adding muscle in the offseason was a priority for him and he said he added 17 pounds of muscle to his frame. That will certainly help ease injury fears for such a mobile quarterback.

Jackson's throwing motion also appears more fluid this season. There was a noticeable wobble in his throws last year that, though it has not been completely eliminated, seems to have greatly improved.

"We work on it a lot and it's improved dramatically," Urban said. "Some of it was adjusting to an NFL ball, some of it was footwork and getting the body all connected. And that's a continual process, I think that's a continual process for many young quarterbacks. We would like the nice tight, pretty spiral, but I don't get overly concerned as long as it's on time and in rhythm and an accurate throw. That's way more important than how it looks."

Being a starting quarterback requires more than just a good arm, however.

Turning the offense over to a 22-year-old could be too much to handle, but the mental aspect of being a starting quarterback may be Jackson's ultimate strength, according to Harbaugh.

"I'm kind of amazed by his demeanor and his personality," Harbaugh said. "I look back at being 22 years old to have only have hoped to have Lamar Jackson's poise and balance, sense of proportion. He just is who he is and doesn't get flustered, doesn't get fazed. It's never too big for him. He keeps it about what's important. I mean, I'm kind of blown away by that part of him."

Whatever doubt there may be from outside of Baltimore, the fans sure don't want to hear it.

Flacco was the Ravens' starting quarterback for the last 11 seasons and led the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2013. That is a pretty remarkable run for the NFL.

It is always hard to follow up a franchise legend in any sport, but despite the outside doubters and despite stepping in for Flacco, the city of Baltimore has welcomed Jackson with open arms.

"When I got to Baltimore it's been just crazy," Jackson said. "Sometimes I be scared to go out, but they be like family."

The doubters are not going to go away until Jackson proves them wrong with his play. But while doubt may be swirling around the Ravens heading into the season, the team, the coaches and the fans are all-in on Jackson.

"It's my new home here," he said. "I'm going to be here for a long time. I don't plan on leaving so it's going to be good."

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Sorry doubters: Teammates, coaches and Baltimore fans are ready to embrace Lamar Jackson as the Ravens new starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington