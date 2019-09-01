Sorry, Clayton Thorson, Eagles found a new developmental QB

The Eagles have found their new developmental quarterback. See ya, Clayton Thorson.

Former Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta is joining the Eagles' practice squad, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Lauletta, 24, was released by the Giants at final cuts this year. He was a fourth-round pick out of Richmond just a year ago.

The Eagles drafted Thorson out of Northwestern in the fifth round this year, but he really struggled this training camp and preseason and was waived at final cuts. (Update: Thorson is reportedly joining the Cowboys' practice squad.) There were a few flashes of his ability at times, but overall, he just wasn't very good. You can now consider that a quickly failed pick.

Here's what Howie Roseman said about cutting Thorson on Saturday:

"I think for us, when we made the decision to sign Josh [McCown], obviously that put Clayton in a tough spot. We look back at the situation that we've been in the last couple of years in that quarterback room, and just how Josh would fit in with Carson [Wentz] – sometimes we forget Carson is 26 years old and Nate [Sudfeld] is a young player – and having that veteran in there with those guys. You see the chemistry developing already and [we are] really excited about that quarterback room. And by the same token, obviously then you let go of a fifth-round pick."

The Eagles have now found a different young QB to develop. While it should be disappointing the Eagles basically wasted a fifth-round pick, at least they didn't keep Thorson around just because they drafted him. They put their needs over ego and they found a better player.

While Lauletta played very little in 2018 (he attempted just five passes and didn't complete one), but showed some promise in this preseason.

Here are Lauletta's preseason stats over the last two preseasons:

2019: 37/62 (59.7%), 453 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 103.8 rating

2018: 17/35 (48.6%), 1 TD, 2 INTs, 51.4 rating

The Eagles have three quarterbacks on their active roster, but Sudfeld is still recovering from a broken left wrist. So there will be scout team reps for Lauletta when the Eagles get back to practice.









