Sorry Bears fans, Andy Dalton is coming to Chicago

The Chicago Bears made a big quarterback move ahead of the start of the new league year. It just wasn’t the one Bears fans were hoping for.

Chicago is signing quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth $10 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. There’s a chance for Dalton to earn another $3 million in incentives.

Where it stands, Dalton will be the Bears’ starting quarterback heading into the 2021 season. But, at this point, it makes sense for Chicago to make a move in the NFL draft for a young prospect to sit behind Dalton for a year. Or, for those of us still holding onto the last sliver of hope for Russell Wilson, perhaps the Bears signed Dalton to serve as Wilson’s back-up. Although that certainly isn’t likely to happen.

But, then again, perhaps general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy are really stupid enough to put their futures in the hands of Dalton. If that’s the case, it won’t take long for Pace and Nagy to be shown the door.

