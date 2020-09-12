Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark won the Tour de France’s 13th stage, breaking away with two miles left of a flat finish before the Tour climbs the Alps to a summit finish Sunday.

All of the contenders to win the overall title next weekend finished together, meaning Slovenian Primoz Roglic keeps the yellow jersey, 44 seconds ahead of countryman Tadej Pogacar. Defending champion Egan Bernal of Colombia remains 59 seconds back.

Andersen, a 26-year-old from Team Sunweb, earned his maiden Tour stage win in his third Tour start.

Slovenian Luka Mezgec won the bunch sprint 15 seconds behind Andersen for second place. Peter Sagan was third in the sprint, fourth overall, to cut his deficit in the green jersey standings to 43 points behind Sam Bennett of Ireland.

The Tour continues Sunday with three major climbs up the Grand Colombier, including a summit finish to shake up the overall standings. CNBC and NBC Sports Gold coverage starts at 7 a.m. ET.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

Soren Kragh Andersen wins Tour de France stage before key mountain day originally appeared on NBCSports.com