Sophomore's 101-yard pick-6 preserves Brockton football's outside shot at tournament berth

BROCKTON — Jarred Mighty pointed to the sky as he and a group of blockers charged to the end zone in elation.

“First thing (that came to mind) was to run fast," Mighty said with a smile. "I saw a lot of green grass and started sprinting.”

The sophomore safety's 101-yard pick six gave plenty of reason to celebrate in the moment, as was the Brockton High football team's 27-9 win over Durfee at Marciano Stadium on Saturday, the second leg of a two-game winning streak. Brockton's outside shot at the postseason was another that later sank in.

With the win, Brockton (3-5) finishes the regular season measured as the No. 21 seed in the MIAA's Division 1 power rankings. The top 16 with at least three wins get into the field. Brockton, which sits a substantial two ratings points behind No. 16 Leominster (3-4), would need to leapfrog Haverhill, Framingham, Braintree and Everett to squeak in. The brackets will be released Sunday afternoon.

Saturday's win at least keeps Brockton in the conversation.

“That’s all we can do: control what we can control," Brockton head coach Jermaine Wiggins said. "We had to go out there, play football, execute and we came away with a win. We did our part. Everything else will take care of itself from here.”

Mighty's 101-yard TD return was the exclamation point of Brockton's impressive defensive showing, as it stunted Durfee's try at a fourth-down conversion from the 2-yard line with 1:37 to play. Mighty also scooped up a fumble recovery at the 9:46 mark of the fourth quarter.

“He’s the best player on defense I’ve seen so far this year," freshman quarterback Jayden Campbell raved. "He’s developed so much since the start of the season.”

Brockton special teams Jarred Mighty tackles Durfee's Keith Strong during a game on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

“Jarred is going to be a great player," Wiggins said. "He is a great player, but he’s still young. He’s still learning the game. You see the type of athletic ability he has. (The 101-yard return) was a hell of a play.”

Also in the defensive effort, junior Luke Turco snagged his third interception in the last two games, sophomore lineman Nathan Jean Phillipe blocked a 25-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter, and the junior tandem lineman Jaylin Jackson and linebacker Ahmad Wiggins blew up plays in the backfield.

The Boxers defense relinquished an unofficial tally of 206 yards of total offense and just three rushes of 8-plus yards.

“Run defense is just guys wanting to get after it," Wiggins said. "They did a great job today.”

The Boxers pulled away in the second half, as Campbell rushed for a 3-yard TD at the 7:49 mark of the third quarter and later found Pitt-bound senior receiver Cam Monteiro deep for a 23-yard TD hook-up at the 7:00 mark of the fourth to give Brockton a 20-9 lead.

“It’s the coaches," Campbell said, deflecting the credit. "Coaches help me develop as a player and develop as a person. The throws I couldn’t make at the start of the season, I’m making them now.”

Brockton receiver Cameron Monteiro makes the catch and runs by Durfee defender Benjamin Sherry during a game on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

WEEI host Greg Hill stops by pregame

Wiggins, who is also a sports talk radio personality on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, was greeted pregame by his co-host Greg Hill. The team held a pregame gathering at Marciano Stadium with food tents and music, a prelude to the Senior Day events that took place shortly before the opening kick-off.

Perhaps Saturday's win will be a good talking point on the show next week.

“(Hill) probably dipped out early, knowing him,” Wiggins said with a laugh. “I love everyone at WEEI. They’re all great people. I love what I do. I’m passionate about coaching football. I’m passionate about being on the radio. It’s easy when you’re with people that you really love and respect. Greg Hill is the man, that’s all I know.”

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Mighty's 101-yard pick six highlights Brockton football's third win