Sophomore WR Cody Jackson has opted to enter the transfer portal

Much of the news after the spring game has been extremely positive in for the Oklahoma Sooners football program. However, the harsh reality of the transfer portal has led to a wide receiver deciding to move on. Wide receiver Cody Jackson entered his name in the transfer portal Monday and it looks like he’ll find a new place to play in 2022.

This is similar to last spring when Mike Woods played in Arkansas’ spring game only to transfer to Oklahoma shortly thereafter.

Jackson, who caught just five passes for 45 yards in his freshman season enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining. He was one of the earliest commitments to the Sooners’ 2021 recruiting class. He committed nearly 2 years before signing with the Sooners and remained steadfast to his commitment the whole process.

He was a four-star recruit out of Foster, Texas (the same high school where Sooners legend CeeDee Lamb came from) and only saw action in two games last year. He played in the Sooners’ wins in Norman against Western Carolina and Nebraska.

Oklahoma true freshman WR Cody Jackson has entered the transfer portal. Jackson played in two games in the 2021 season.@SoonerScoop@THECodyJackson6 https://t.co/aWgXhezFpP — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 25, 2022

Jackson looked prime for more of an opportunity under offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby with several receivers departing via the transfer portal or to the NFL. But after sticking with the Sooners through the spring Jackson appears will be looking for a new home.

The Sooners’ receiver room looks pretty thin all things considered with Marvin Mims, Theo Wease, Jalil Farooq, and Drake Stoops at the top of the depth chart. Brian Darby and Trevon West will figure into the rotation as well, while Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson have the potential to contribute in year one.

Story continues

There is a good chance the Sooners will use the portal as a means to get one or two more receivers into the room if nothing else for depth purposes.

List

Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners spring game, Baker Mayfield and attendance record

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.