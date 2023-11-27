Sophomore wide receiver dismissed from Arkansas football program

Wide receiver Sam Mbake is no longer a member of the Arkansas football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Monday morning. The Razorbacks dismissed Mbake weeks ago.

HawgBeat.com was first to report Mbake's departure.

The Georgia native was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2022, rated the No. 45 wide receiver nationally and the No. 28 overall prospect in the state of Georgia by 247Sports. Mbake played in nine games during his freshman season, primarily on special teams.

Any potential jump in production or playing time was eliminated when Mbake suffered a season-ending knee injury during a closed scrimmage in fall camp.

Arkansas has no shortage of receivers on its roster. The Hogs' undisputed top target this season, Andrew Armstrong, still has another year of eligibility if he decided to come back to Fayetteville for 2024.

Isaiah Sategna, Jaedon Wilson, Tyrone Broden and Isaac TeSlaa could all return to Arkansas next year.

