Sophomore sensations Booker, Hidalgo headline Texas-Notre Dame battle in SEC-ACC Challenge

Texas guard Madison Booker is defended by Alabama guard Karly Weathers during their NCAA Tournament game at Moody Center on March 23. Booker will lead the Longhorns against Notre Dame in a nonconference matchup this fall; both teams are expected to be ranked in the top 10 to open the season.

During its first season as a member of the Southeastern Conference, Texas won't get to ease into the league's showdown with the Atlantic Coast Conference. It was revealed on Wednesday that Texas has drawn Notre Dame as its opponent in the SEC-ACC Challenge.

The Longhorns will travel to South Bend, Ind., on Dec. 5.

A showdown between Texas and Notre Dame will feature two of the top sophomores in the country. As a freshman this past season. Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo was a first-team honoree on the Associated Press' All-American team. Texas forward Madison Booker was a second-team pick.

Booker and Hidalgo have played together on USA Basketball teams. When asked last season if she felt overshadowed by Hidalgo and USC freshman JuJu Watkins, Booker said that "Hannah's like my best friend. I'm proud of them. We grew up together. (We're) very competitive, they've been good, I love watching their game."

Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo reacts to a play against Oregon State in their Sweet 16 game of the NCAA Tournament on March 29 in Albany, N.Y.

A matchup between Texas and Notre Dame also will feature dynamic guards in Rori Harmon and Olivia Miles, who are both returning from knee injuries. Notre Dame returnees Maddy Westbeld and Sonia Citron were voted onto the all-ACC team last season while Texas boasts a recent all-Big 12 honoree in forward Aaliyah Moore and an all-Big Ten transfer in former Michigan guard Laila Phelia.

Texas went 33-5 and was an Elite Eight qualifier. Notre Dame (28-7) reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Notre Dame was listed fourth when ESPN released its "Way-Too-Early" poll for the 2024-25 season in May while the Longhorns were sixth.

The Notre Dame game is the only nonconference contest that has been revealed on the schedule for UT's upcoming season. Last month, the SEC announced the conference opponents that Texas will face this coming winter.

