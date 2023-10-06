Sophomore running back Trevor Etienne might miss Vanderbilt game

The Florida Gators might suffer a major blow in the offensive game plan on Saturday, as sophomore running back Trevor Etienneis listed as “questionable.”

The former Freshman All-SEC selection is dealing with an upper-body injury and Napier didn’t provide an update on the status of his running back. Etienne hasn’t been listed as the starter so far this season, yet has the most carries and yards out of the two main running backs.

If Etienne can’t dress on Saturday, Johnson is ready to take on more carries in Etienne’s absence.

“If Trevor can’t go, I trust the coaches to put me in the right position to make the right plays. If that means getting an extra load, I’m down for the challenge.”

Freshman Treyaun Webb would take place as the second-string ball carrier for Florida, followed by redshirt senior Eddie Battle, who’s seen very few snaps this year.

Etienne is averaging six yards a carry and 71.6 yards a game. The sophomore has scored twice on the ground this season.

The Florida Gators prepare for Homecoming week as the Vanderbilt Commodores come to town. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. EDT and will broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire