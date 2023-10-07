How sophomore QB Cade Young led West Henderson football pas Pisgah in second career start

West Henderson sophomore quarterback Cade Young made only his second career start on Friday. No one would've guessed about Young's inexperience given the way he played against Pisgah.

Young completed 15 of 18 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown, leading West Henderson to a 30-10 victory over Pisgah at home.

The win puts the Falcons (8-0, 4-0) in the driver's seat to clinch the Mountain 7 Conference title for the second straight season.

"For a sophomore quarterback to step in there and do that, that's big," coach Paul Whitaker said. "That just gives the offense confidence."

Young has started twice in place of senior Jude Lyda, who injured his throwing arm in warmups before the Smoky Mountain game last week. Young said he didn't play up to his standards during his first start. He completed four of six passes for 30 yards and threw and interception.

"So I just wanted to prove something to everyone who doubted me and just come back from last game and win this," he said.

His best throw against Pisgah (6-1, 2-1) came right before halftime. He found wide receiver Truitt Manuel in the corner of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown. It increased the Falcons' lead to 23-7.

"Heck of a job he did to stand in there and throw that touchdown to Truitt," Whitaker said.

Star running back Carson Dimsdale said Young's performance was impressive, considering this game will likely determine who wins the Mountain 7 conference championship.

"I couldn't be more proud," Dimsdale said. "A sophomore, basically, the conference championship game, there's so much pressure on you and then to just come in here and throw the ball like he was. That just shows you how good he is."

Dimsdale wasn't too shabby, either.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound tailback rushed for 231 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. He has now rushed for 1,290 yards and 20 touchdowns this season with two games and the playoffs remaining.

"The offensive line tonight showed out," Dimsdale said. "Best performance they've ever had."

West Henderson's offensive showing was remarkable, considering Pisgah's defense was regarded as one of the best in Western North Carolina. It gave up six points per game entering Week 8.

The Falcons may be the conference leader, but they still have two games left vs. Franklin (2-5, 2-1) and Tuscola (3-4, 1-2) to close out the regular season.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: West Henderson football: Sophomore QB Cade Young sparks win vs. Pisgah