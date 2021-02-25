Sophomore powers ISU's Senior Night victory

Feb. 25—Unlike past games when the Indiana State women's basketball team would hang with a Missouri Valley Conference opponent for a quarter or two before the foe would pull away in the second half for a victory, the Sycamores built on their nine-point halftime margin and pounded Evansville 85-69 for Senior Night on Wednesday in Hulman Center.

The convincing win, which halted a 10-game losing skid, was the final home appearance for seniors Jamyra McChristine, Marie Hunter and the injured CeCe Mayo.

Four Sycamores scored in double figures, but the night mostly belonged to sophomore Adrian Folks. The 6-foot forward posted career highs of 23 points and 13 rebounds. Heroes were plentiful as Hunter contributed 17 points and 10 boards (not bad for a 5-7 guard), reserve Del'Janae Williams fired in 12 points on four 3-point goals in the first half and Caitlin Anderson had 11 points and dished out seven assists.

Even McChristine, playing in foul trouble most of the game, accumulated eight points and five rebounds before picking up her fifth foul.

ISU needed these outstanding performances because Evansville's 6-1 star sophomore guard/forward, Abby Feit, erupted for a season-high 29 points to go with 12 rebounds.

After the Purple Aces jumped ahead 4-0, the Sycamores rattled off nine unanswered points on a turnaround jumper by Folks, an inside bucket by McChristine, a rebound basket by Folks and a 3-pointer by Hunter. Evansville rallied to lead 19-16 and 22-18 late in the first period, but two of Williams' treys followed to give the home team a 24-23 advantage entering the second period.

Williams opened the second quarter with another 3 to pad Indiana State's cushion to 27-23. Leading 34-33, ISU ran off 10 straight points — two free throws by Folks, a short jumper by Hunter, two freebies by Hunter and baskets by Anderson and Folks — to move ahead 44-33 a little before halftime.

By the end of the third stanza, during which ISU outscored the visitors 18-12, the lead had ballooned to 62-47.

Considering the Sycamores' 1-10 MVC record heading into Wednesday, the few fans allowed inside — because of COVID-19 restrictions — probably wondered if they could remain on top.

Indiana State answered that with a resounding "Yes!" in the opening two minutes of the fourth frame, exploding for eight quick points on two charity tosses by Hunter, a layin by McChristine, a 16-foot jumper by Folks and a layin by Anderson to go up 70-47.

"I'm really proud of our ladies today," ISU coach Vicki Hall said following the on-court virtual tribute (shown on the overhanging scoreboard) to the three two-year seniors. "Senior Night is always a tough day because there are so many emotions going on and you never know how you're going to take that."

She also praised the attitudes of everyone involved during the last two seasons of trying times and few victories.

"You can't go through the two years we've been through and not be a family," Hall said, "from staff to team."

Anna Newman added 12 points for the Aces.

ISU (5-12 overall, 2-10 MVC) will close its regular season with two games March 5-6 at Bradley. Evansville (6-13, 2-12) will play Saturday and Sunday afternoons at Northern Iowa.