Sophomore Michigan football OL to enter transfer portal

Michigan football had been somewhat immune to departures via the transfer portal prior to spring ball, but there has been a small exodus happening at the conclusions of the early practice period.

First was the shocking move of presumed starting cornerback DJ Waller to enter to portal on Wednesday. Not quite as shocking, but certainly surprising, was the news on Thursday that early enrollee and in-state linebacker Jeremiah Beasley would be departing the program.

Another surprising move happened on Thursday as former West Bloomfield (Mich.) four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring — not expected to be a contributor this year but certainly down the line — is anticipated to submit his name into the portal.

Michigan second-year offensive lineman Amir Herring is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247Sports. Was a Class of 2023 four-star recruit.https://t.co/BxYE7YGfqQ pic.twitter.com/qBzTn2ozNH — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 25, 2024

The Wolverines do have a lot of depth along the offensive line and Herring had not been mentioned as a potential contributor by the staff this spring. Entering his second year, the expectation was that Herring could find a role in the coming years as the older players departed the program.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire