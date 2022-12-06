Sophomore LSU receiver enters transfer portal

With the big news on Monday that Kayshon Boutte would be returning to Baton Rouge for his senior season in 2023, it was expected that LSU may see some attrition in the receiver room.

That came on Tuesday afternoon as sophomore wideout Jack Bech announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. In two years, Bech appeared in 25 games with the Tigers, starting 11, and notching 689 yards and four touchdowns on 59 catches.

“I would like to thank LSU for the opportunity to play the sport I love at the university I’ve loved since I could hold a football. I want to thank everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout my journey here,” Bech said in his announcement on Twitter. “This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make and a lot of thought and prayer has gone into my decision. With that being said, I’m entering my name into the transfer portal.”

New beginnings , I know you got me🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VzaLdL707t — Jack Bech (@jackbech7) December 6, 2022

It was a quieter year for Bech than many expected after a breakout true freshman campaign. He caught just 16 balls for 200 yards and a touchdown, and though he saw some action at punt returner, he was eventually moved from that spot after a couple of gaffes.

The Lafayette native enters the portal with two remaining years of eligibility and a redshirt year still available. Despite a disappointing season, he should see plenty of interest.

Meanwhile, LSU should be alright at the position as it returns Boutte, alongside Brian Thomas Jr., Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton Jr., as things currently stand. The Tigers will also add a pair of blue-chip prospects in the 2023 recruiting class in Shelton Sampson Jr. and Jalen Brown.

