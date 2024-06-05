Sophomore lefty Shane Sdao discusses No. 3 Texas A&M's defense vs. No. 23 Louisiana

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao led the No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team to a 9-4 win against No. 23 Louisiana on Sunday night at Blue Bell Park to advance from the Bryan-College Station Regional.

Sdao (5-1) started on the mound and earned the victory. He tossed 5.1 innings and allowed 6 hits and 1 run with 6 strikeouts on 79 pitches.

"The defense makes it really easy to pitch, especially when I throw a lot of strikes. I know that I'm obviously not going to strike everybody out. So whenever those balls do get put in play, I have no worry because I know my defense is great," Sdao explained. "It means a lot, especially whenever I can give some innings to the team, have some rest in the bullpen and not have to use everybody. Every time I go out there, I try to give as much as I can."

The NCAA Super Regionals versus Oregon begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Olsen Field on ESPN2.

