Sophomore Gators running back on Paul Hornung Award Watch List

The college football watch lists have been rolling out of late and the most recent one to mention a member of the Florida Gators is the Paul Hornung Award Watch List, which has its eyes on the top running backs in the nation for the coming fall.

Running back Trevor Etienne earned a mention on behalf of the Orange and Blue when the Louisville Sports Commission made its announcement on Thursday afternoon. The sophomore ground grinder was a Freshman All-SEC selection following his true freshman campaign, leading the team in all-purpose yards with 1,206 and ranked fourth in the FBS among true freshman running backs with 6.1 yards per carry.

The 5-foot-9-inch, 213-pound brother of NFL running back Travis Etienne also stood out on special teams, totaling 421 yards on 17 attempts for an average of 24.8 yards; his longest return was for 48 yards. The younger Etienne finished with the fourth-most rushing yards (719) of any true freshman running back in program history, doing so on just 118 attempts.

The Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college football.

Hornung is considered by many the most versatile player in the history of college and pro football. He won the 1956 Heisman Trophy at quarterback for Notre Dame and was the number one pick in the 1957 NFL draft. He played every position in the backfield during his career with the Irish, where he also punted, kicked, returned kicks, and played defensive back.

Finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 15, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 6.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire