Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas demanding their children return to England

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is reportedly suing her estranged husband Joe Jonas for the return of their two young children to England.

US broadcaster NBC said legal documents filed on behalf of Turner accuse Jonas of refusing to handover the children’s passports.

It comes after the celebrity couple announced their split this month after a four-year marriage.

The documents, filed in a New York court on Thursday, said both children have been kept in the city with their father since September 20 away from “their habitual residence” in England.

They also argue the actress and the singer agreed to move to England permanently in April and started buying a house in the UK.

The petition said Jonas filed for divorce at the start of September and then refused to give the passports to Turner which prevented the children coming back with her to the UK where she was working.

Sophie Turner (Getty Images)

The legal documents argued the children, who were born in 2020 and 2022 and have dual citizenship, are “fully involved and integrated” in daily life in England with the older child at school.

A representative for Jonas told NBC News it was his “wish” that Turner “reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner”.

“His only concern is the well-being of his children,” the statement added.

The statement said Jonas is seeking shared parenting and “is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK.”

The couple met in 2016 and married in Las Vegas in 2019.

Turner gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020, and their second child was born two years later.