Sophie Turner ‘spotted at Jonas Brother concert’ as Joe Jonas wears wedding ring again amid split claims

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pictured in 2022 (Getty Images)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner appeared to dispel speculation their marriage could be “heading to a divorce”.

On Sunday, the singer, 34, seemingly countered the reports as he was pictured wearing his wedding band while performing with the Jonas Brothers in Austin, Texas.

Not only that, but fans are convinced that Turner, 27, attended the show at the Moody Center after blurry footage, which has been shared on social media, appeared to show her watching on.

Their united front comes the same day sources told several outlets, including People and TMZ, that the singer had reportedly been “consulting with two divorce lawyers” and was on the “cusp” of filing papers.

On Sunday (September 3), TMZ published photographs of the American hitmaker seemingly not wearing his wedding ring in New York City several weeks prior on August 11.

Then insiders claimed that the couple, who began dating in 2016, have been experiencing marital “problems” for six months.

The latest developments also come hours after Jonas shared a photo of him sporting his wedding ring on Instagram.

In the post, the Sucker singer is seen holding his left hand up to his mouth, which visibly showed off his wedding band, as he wished his followers a “Happy Labour weekend” alongside his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas.

Following the social media post, fans of the couple were convinced this was Jonas’s sign that the divorce speculation is unfounded.

One fan commented: “The ring comments...When people travel [sic] their fingers swell and have to take them off. It’s not always that deep.”

“Joe’s wearing his wedding ring in this photo so everyone can chill the f*** out,” a second penned.

A third enthusiastically added, “Joe’s ring is back!!” while another remarked, “What a relief!”

The Standard has contacted representatives for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas for comment.

Jonas and Turner first started dating after they connected on Instagram in 2016. Following a whirlwind romance, the pair got engaged in 2017.

The pair then got hitched twice in 2019, first by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas after they attended the Billboard Music Awards in May of that year.

They then tied the knot for a second time in a beautiful ceremony in the South of France, surrounded by their family and friends.

They have since welcomed two children together, daughter, Willa, three, and a second daughter, one, whose name hasn’t been revealed publicly.