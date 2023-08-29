Sophie Ottaway answers Telegraph readers’ questions

A Telegraph reader writes: 'Sophie is remarkably kind and empathetic towards others for the suffering so needlessly inflicted on her' - Â© Allie Crewe

Sophie Ottaway, at the age of 22, found out that due to a rare birth defect she’d had her gender altered from male to female when she was only two days old.

In an extraordinary interview for the Telegraph Magazine, Sophie described how doctors had warned her parents that the procedure must remain a secret, including from Sophie herself. So when she found out the truth, Sophie explained how the revelation “sparked fury at her parents and doctors” and “led to years of denial”.

Below the line, Telegraph readers filled the comments section with messages of awe and support towards Sophie - praising her for her bravery and positive attitude towards life.

Many readers had questions about Sophie’s story, which she answered in the comments section. Here’s what Sophie had to say:

Telegraph reader Anthony Robinson asked: Have you found it easy to make friends in life? And did you tend to befriend boys, girls or both?

Sophie answered: “Great question! Thanks Anthony. “It’s always been fairly easy to make friends to be honest. The gender thing isn’t something I bring up straight away - I think that’d be a bit weird. Once I get to know someone, I’ll tell them my story. “I’ve gotten better at it over recent years. Until two years ago, I didn’t tell another soul. I guess it’s the same as anything... you wouldn’t tell a stranger about a divorce or being the victim of a crime on your first meeting, but after a while, you’ll open up. “I am blessed to have some really wonderful people in my life!”

Reader Roger Inkpen asked: “I’m not normally one to read ‘life stories’ like this, but I’m really glad I did. What a remarkable story. I can see the situation Sophie’s parents found themselves in after the birth - they had to make a very rushed decision, under pressure from doctors. But I can see why she turned against them after finding out their secret. I think we’d all like to think cases like this turned out well in the end, but of course it could also have turned out badly. What would doctors do for a similar baby today?

Sophie explained: “Hey Roger - I am really chuffed you took the time out of your long weekend to read my story - it means the world! “As for my parents - while things were rocky in my mid 20s, we’ve all reconciled everything and I love them more than anything in the world. I think in any situation, you have to look at people’s intent - and I know their intent was only ever to give me the strongest possible start in life. “Doctors can be very convincing and being a small, very poorly baby - in their shoes, I’d have just gone with what they recommended also. “Your question about what doctors would do for a similar baby today is a question I have been trying to get the NHS to answer for a very long time. I even made a large complaint to the trust around my case asking for them to inform me of current pathways. “Unsurprisingly, nobody wanted to talk and the response to my complaint could have fitted on the back of a fag packet. “It’s time to shine some light on this situation and in my opinion for the NHS to speak. If there’s nothing to hide, then they should be happy to set the record straight. “Sadly, I have heard on good account that these practices are still very much going on. Despite the fact John Money is long dead and the world realised what a terrible idea these surgeries were after the Reimer case many decades ago.”

Telegraph reader Stephen Ryan asked: How do you feel about pronouns? Do you have a preferred way you wish to be addressed?

Sophie shared: “I wholeheartedly support anyone who chooses specific pronouns but I myself will answer to anything so long as it is friendly. That area is yet another political hot potato.”

Additionally, Stephen also wondered: “Have you been in contact with anyone else who has been through what you have been through?

Sophie answered: “Ooh excellent question! Yes, I am privileged to know someone who has been through a journey very similar to mine and they are also in touch with one other. I won’t talk much about them to maintain their privacy but they are lovely folks. “We are hoping through the reach of this article we may uncover more people who have been on this journey or potentially any parents who have been on this journey and have yet to find the courage to speak to their children about what happened. “The big dream is to try and collect all of these souls together and provide whatever help and support I can to get them through a little bit.”

Reader Jo Green had a question about Sophie’s upcoming documentary: “Hi Sophie, thanks for sharing your challenging, informative and admirable story and commenting here.

“In your documentary, though I understand it’s very personal, will you be talking about the continued complications and aftercare needs from having vaginal construction, and include medical opinion regarding whether being born with a split penis - or otherwise - does necessarily mean a lifetime of erectile dysfunction, given medical advancements?

“I think these points are of clinical importance, and important for those making similar decisions.”

Sophie explained: “That’s a really good question Jo and I’ll try and answer the best I can. The production company has an absolute stack of information and we’ve all been working collaboratively to try and put something together. I guess it’ll be a while before we know what makes the final production! “Your question around vaginal construction, aftercare and risks resonated with me. I was given a pseudo vagina at 2 days old which failed. It prolapsed a few weeks later and the surgeons placed it “back into the body to be reabsorbed”. I was then told I never had one... one was NOT present. “However, when I presented in 2021 with a 25 cm mass in my abdomen, one of the leading theories was that this could be the very failed pseudo vagina inside that had been left to rot unattached for 37 years. I didn’t stick around long enough in the NHS investigations to get to the bottom of it because there is no trust. “The craziest thing is that they left me with no vagina for all my life - and then you eventually find out there is one and it’s the cause of all of your health issues and sepsis! “It was a nuts idea with zero follow-up and very little thought. The support available from the NHS has been zilch. I’ve had more support from the bin man. I have digressed, apologies! “As for the documentary - I hope it will explore in some depth these topics - I know we definitely want to try and answer the question of “what should we do now for people born with the same condition?” “It is OK for me to say I don’t like what they did for me - but the ultimate question is, “what should they have done?” I have my ideas but it’s a very very difficult topic.”

Reader Norman Parker asked: Hi Sophie, when you think back to your very earliest memories as a child, did you know something wasn’t quite as it should be but were unable to understand what it was?

Sophie described: “Hey Norman - thanks for your question! My earliest memories of knowing something wasn’t quite right was when I was in primary school. It was the first time I truly realised that I had to wear incontinence pads and other kids didn’t. As for gender and stuff, up to age 11 I just felt like one of the other kids! “It was only as you get to the age of “puberty” or in my case “being pumped with stacks of hormones”, that things began to change. “My childhood was really happy and I have my parents to thank for that.”

Telegraph reader M. asked: “It would be interesting to know about your childhood. What sort of toys and activities did you gravitate towards? Did you feel uncomfortable being raised as a girl or did it feel natural?

“I’ve always thought we are more nature than nurture but it would be interesting to know what you think as you are ideally placed to comment on this.”

Sophie said: “A controversial perspective but I’m not sure of this whole nature vs nurture stuff all ways round. We’ve got the concept of gender - everything from being a super girly girl through to a strong masculine man - a massive spectrum. In that spectrum you’ve got individuals with female and male genitalia. “I can’t understand how as a society we ended up considering interests and hobbies in any way relative to gender. I’m sure you’ll find boys who like dolls and girls who like cars. It smacks to me of something the medical profession thought up. “I just look at everyone as people. Are they kind? Are they loving? Are they selfless or selfish? Everything after that doesn’t really matter. “However, I am conscious I haven’t answered your question. To go against the argument I have just been building - I definitely would have fit into a “male” box with my interests in some ways. I always loved cars. Music has always been a big passion of mine - playing guitar, keyboard, writing songs. I always liked artistic pursuits but I was truly terrible at drawing and painting etc. “I was given a doll one year but it never got played with. I’ve worn make-up probably twice in my life and both times I’d have not liked to. So in those boxes, definitely more male in interests. “To build on my thinking, if society can be normalised to attribute certain characteristics to each gender (eg hobbies, traits), then that creates a world where anyone whose traits do not meet their gender may not feel “normal”. “This then opens the door for the not “normal” person to feel they must do something to fit into society. Enter stage a very lucrative industry in gender reassignment. They created the problem and then they offered the solution. Was all of this by design?”

Reader Yorkshire Skys asked: “Forgiveness in these situations can be hard to achieve, but you sound as if you’ve made your peace with the world and the people involved. But it was clearly one heck of a journey for you all. Do you feel that moving to a place where you can help others is the key to this?

Sophie answered: “Finding strength in helping others - I think that’s the only path. I am a firm believer that we’re all here on this planet for a reason - sent here from a god or creator or similar. We must be here to do something. “Maybe it’s by design and the “creator” put us through the worst tribulations to show us what we need to do to put things right for others? “Those kinds of thoughts keep me going. There’s a lot of good stuff in spirituality I find.”

Telegraph reader Blue Victoria asked: “Hi Sophie, I’m so grateful you are bringing out your story. You said that whether you are happy or sad is dependent on how you feel about yourself. Your self-worth and self-confidence have absolutely nothing to do with this skin and shell that you are in now.

“This is the opposite of what some believe. Outing a story like this may likely land you in the middle of a certain cultural war. How do you feel about this?”

Sophie responded: “Massive question, Blue Victoria, but also very honest. I am in a unique situation where I have experienced reassignment - even if it was not my choice. Hopefully this enables me to speak with some level of personal experience on the topic. “I shall have to be very careful and gentle and provide thoughtful responses but I feel the topic you are discussing is not something we can leave unturned. “I have many views on the topic. This is a medical ethics story but you are right - it is also a lot more than that. In today’s society, speaking of those things can get you in muddy waters! But should we ignore those topics? Absolutely not.”

Reader Julia Sinitsky asked: “Sophie, the article talks a bit about your adolescence, but in school how were you treated, especially by the adults? Were you just a kid with some health problems, and that’s it?”

Sophie explained: “Great question. Pretty much - childhood was really normal and the primary schools were great. I used to get a little bit of help from one of the teaching assistants with toileting stuff at a young age but aside from that, I was just like the other kids. “On the school residential trips, my Mum would come as one of the helpers and I was always encouraged to just “get stuck in”. They never wrapped me in cotton wool and that’s the best thing they ever did for me. “Things got a lot harder in secondary school mental health wise - I hated it in the teenage years but 0-11 were great!”

