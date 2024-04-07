Sophie Ingle: Chelsea midfielder steps down as Wales captain

Sophie Ingle is stepping down as Wales captain after nine years.

The 32-year-old Chelsea midfielder, who has played 136 times for Wales, led the side in Friday's opening Euro 2025 qualifier, a 4-0 win over Croatia.

Wales have not yet announced who will replace Ingle as captain, with another European Championship qualifier to come in Kosovo on Tuesday.

"It has been the best nine years, representing my country and leading this group of girls out," Ingle said.

"It has been such a career high and one I will never forget.

"I think it is the right time for me, for the team and moving forward, that I pass on the captain's armband.

"Being Wales captain has probably made me the person I am today. When I got that armband I was 23, I was a shy, little girl who didn't really speak to the team. That really gave me the power to speak to the girls and develop those relationships."

Ingle has been national captain since 2015, when she replaced Wales' most-capped player, Jess Fishlock, in the role.

The Chelsea star has been appointed an OBE for her services to football since becoming Wales skipper and has also broken the appearance record for the Women's Super League, which she has won four times.

Ingle says she has been considering the decision for months, having previously discussed the matter with former Wales manager Gemma Grainger, who left for Norway in January.

Ingle wore the armband on Friday as Grainger's successor, Rhian Wilkinson, claimed victory in her first game in charge as Wales began Euro 2025 qualifying with a comfortable triumph in Wrexham.

"I think the time is right now, going into the new camp and we have leaders all across this team, so I don't think it matters who has the armband," Ingle said.

"I have been lucky enough to do it for nine years and it is a little bit greedy to be honest, so now is the right time to let someone else have a go and experience what I have over the last nine years.

"It will be a proud day for them and their family and I want them to experience everything I have, the highs and lows and leadership that comes with that and the responsibility they will now take.

"It's not been an overnight thing, this is something that [since] before Christmas has been on my mind."

Ingle, who has no intention of retiring from international football, says she will be happy to offer help to her successor, with Wales' next match the visit to Kosovo.

"It has not been been an easy decision but focusing on this campaign and these qualifiers and thinking more long-term, I want someone to be in that role for four or five years and to lead, with pride, this group of girls out," she added.

"I think we have been growing and growing every campaign and that means we have more leaders and players in the team who are ready for the responsibility.

"I will still be around and I will help out as much as I can. I would just tell the next captain to enjoy it. Be yourself, you have been picked for a reason."