Sophie Ecclestone delivers with bat and ball as England win T20 series in India

Sophie Ecclestone took two fro 13 from her three overs - AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

England beat India by 4 wickets

England made hard work of a low target in Mumbai, but held on to beat India by four wickets to win the Twenty20 series.

Ball dominated the bat all night at the Wankhede Stadium and a large weekend crowd fell silent when their India team were bowled out for just 80 in 16.2 overs.

But England slumped from 61 for two with victory in sight to 73 for six when off spinner Deepti Sharma gave India a glimmer of hope with two wickets in two balls.

England held on, captain Heather Knight and Sophie Ecclestone dragging them over the line, winning with 52 balls to spare. The final T20 is on Sunday and a clean sweep would give England huge confidence going into next week’s Test match, especially given the form of their spinners. Ecclestone, returning from a long lay-off, is the vital member of the attack for England and is looking strong, taking three wickets in her comeback in the first match, two here, plus a brilliant catch off her own bowling.

“It did not go to plan in the end but the main thing is we got over the line and secured the series,” said Alice Capsey, who top scored for England with 26 off 21 balls. “We still have not played the perfect game of cricket, which is exciting.”

Alice Capsey's powerful hitting set England up for victory - Getty Images/Pankaj Nangia

England’s three spinners – Charlie Dean, Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn – shared six for 42 as they judged conditions perfectly, mixing up pace and length against tentative Indian batters. The seamers backed them up well, with all six England bowlers chipping in with a wicket.

India never recovered from losing two early wickets to off spinner Dean, who missed the opening game with a stomach bug but found her line and length immediately with the new ball, striking in her first and third overs. She pinned both India openers, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, leg before, both misjudging length and playing back.

England strengthened their grip when Harmanpreet Kaur became the third wicket, playing across a straight ball from Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Deepti nicked a wide ball from Lauren Bell and Ecclestone took a stunning one-handed diving catch to her left for a caught and bowled off Richa Ghosh as India slumped to 34 for five.

India just could not forge partnerships and with their experienced top order failing, it was only a matter of time for England. Jemimah Rodrigues top scored with 30 off 33 but just as she looked to be making a difference, hitting Glenn for consecutive fours, she was leg before to a straight ball.

It was India’s third lowest T20 total and would have been worse had England not dropped a catch and appealed for a plumb lbw against Titas Sadhu.

India conceded eight wides in the first over, but on a night of poor batting, Sophia Dunkley was bowled trying to smear the ball over extra cover. Danni Wyatt, who had earlier picked up her first Women’s Premier League gig going in the auction for £30,000, was bowled through bat pad for a duck.

Capsey and Sciver-Brunt appeared to be taking England home with a 42-run stand for the third wicket, the highest of the night. Sciver-Brunt hit the game’s only six down the ground but got in a tangle playing a ball down the leg side and was bowled around her legs. Capsey was athletically caught in the covers by sub fielder AB Kaur and when Sharma took two in two, removing Amy Jones caught reverse sweeping and Freya Kemp lbw, England were wobbling.

