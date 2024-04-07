Sophie Devine hits century as New Zealand chase down England for consolation win

Sophie Devine struck an unbeaten century to guide New Zealand to a seven-wicket victory over England in the final game of the ODI series in Hamilton.

Captain Devine anchored her side to a comprehensive victory, finishing with 100 off 93 balls in a chase of 195.

She finished the game in style, hitting a six to bring up her ton and secure her side’s consolation victory in the 2-1 series defeat.

England took to the crease first but were dealt an early blow as Tammy Beaumont was lbw to Hannah Rowe.

Sophie Devine (100*) brings up her 8th ODI hundred with a six and secures a 7-wicket win over @englandcricket. #NZvENG #CricketNation #Cricket pic.twitter.com/6SFSueJ36P — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) April 7, 2024

Maia Bouchier was dismissed just one over later before captain Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt looked to anchor the innings.

With the score 82 for two from 17 overs, Sciver-Brunt was caught off Amelia Kerr for 27.

The captain watched wickets fall around her, with Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt out for one and four respectively.

Knight was the next to go before wicketkeeper Amy Jones and Charlie Dean put together a much-needed partnership of 73, with Jones top-scoring for England with 50.

England finished all out for 194 fter 46 overs, with Jess Kerr and Rowe picking up three wickets each.

England looked in the game after removing both New Zealand openers with only 14 on the board before Amelia Kerr and Devine built a strong partnership.

Sophie Ecclestone had Amelia Kerr lbw for 31, but that was the final wicket, with Maddy Green scoring 38 not out alongside Devine to reach England’s total after 39 overs.