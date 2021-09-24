Sophie Cunningham with an And One vs. New York Liberty
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with an And One vs. New York Liberty, 09/23/2021
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with an And One vs. New York Liberty, 09/23/2021
Sophie Cunningham hit 6 of 9 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points and Brianna Turner made the winning free throw with less than a second to play, giving the Phoenix Mercury an 83-82 win over the New York Liberty in a first-round WNBA playoff game on Thursday night. The upstart Liberty had tied the game on Betnijah Laney's long 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left, but the Mercury got the ball to Turner underneath the basket on the ensuing inbounds play, forcing Sami Whitcomb to foul with 0.4 seconds remaining. Turner's first free throw rimmed out but she calmly made the second, moving the fifth-seeded Mercury into the second round.
Sophie Cunningham hit 6 of 9 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points and Brianna Turner made the winning free throw with less than a second to play, giving the Phoenix Mercury an 83-82 win over the New York Liberty in a first-round WNBA playoff game.
Charlie Montoyo will serve his one-game suspension on Thursday against the Twins.
The Americans are running out of excuses in the Ryder Cup. Finau offered himself as an example as the third-oldest player on the team. If the Americans want to change the culture, this is as good a time as any to start.
Two increasingly desperate sides set to face off in arguably the fiercest Premier League derby. Roll on, Sunday.
The WNBA's top 10 jersey list is misleading. For starters, fewer than 20 players currently have jerseys available on the WNBA's official online store.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 WNBA playoffs.
How to watch the 2021 WNBA Playoffs, full schedule and TV channel info. Rounds 1 and 2 are single elimination, while semifinals and finals are best-of-five.
The Mercury and Sky advanced to the second round of the WNBA playoffs.
George Washington product Jonquel Jones won 2021 WNBA MVP honors while former Maryland star Brionna Jones claimed the Most Improved Player award.
On the merchandise side, the Storm landed atop the team gear list for the second consecutive season.
Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky) with an And One vs. Dallas Wings, 09/23/2021
Here are the latest details on when the 2021 WNBA Finals will be played.
Kahleah Copper scored 23 points, Candace Parker had a double-double and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 81-64 in a first-round WNBA playoff game on Thursday night. Parker finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and three steals for the sixth-seeded Sky, who advance to a second-round game on Sunday against third-seeded Minnesota. The seventh-seeded Wings were eliminated from the playoffs.
A CDC panel will vote on who should get COVID-19 booster shots, the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé is still on and more news to start your Thursday.
Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Dallas Wings, 09/23/2021
Rebecca Lobo envisioned that after completing her undergraduate degree at UConn she’d go to law school and “get on with real life.” Nykesha Sales grew up thinking she’d become a cop or a firefighter. Fresh off a national championship, Jennifer Rizzotti applied for postgraduate scholarships during her final year at UConn. With no American professional women’s basketball league around when they ...
The latest injury news and possible return dates for New York Mets players who are on the injured list.
SNY Play Ball presented by Chick-fil-A partnered with the New York Mets to provide a youth baseball clinic at Citi Field for the Yorkville Youth Athletic Association located in Manhattan. The young ballplayers had the opportunity to participate in drills for hitting, fielding and sliding. Former Met and SNY baseball analyst Anthony Recker was on-hand to provide helpful tips. After the clinic, Chick-fil-A provided lunch for all of the participants.
Insider ReportThe Alabama Big BoardAlabama 2022 commitment list Recruiting Q&A Michigan DL Deone Walker plans on taking an OV to Alabama Join the weekly recruiting Q&A session! CLICK HERE! Recruits attending Alabama vs.