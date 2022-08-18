Sophie Cunningham with a Deep 3 vs. Las Vegas Aces

Ukrayinska Pravda

IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 17 AUGUST 2022, 14:51 The Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine predicts that "crucial events" may shortly occur at the fronts. Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the press service of the Chief Directorate of Intelligence, on the joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "It is too early to speak about the retreat of the Russian forces from the territory of Ukraine, but Ukraine will be liberating all its territories occupied by the enemy.