Sophie Cunningham with a Deep 3 vs. Dallas Wings
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with a Deep 3 vs. Dallas Wings, 08/12/2022
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with a Deep 3 vs. Dallas Wings, 08/12/2022
The track samples Rick James’ 1981 hit "Super Freak"
The NSFW song samples Rick James' 1981 hit "Super Freak." Nicki Minaj Is a “Super Freaky Girl” on New Single: Stream Abby Jones
"The psychological impact of this is much larger" than the damage to the base and the loss of aircraft, one expert told Insider.
His first break since coming out of retirement.
WATCHH: Lance. Gray. 76-yard tuddy.
The 49ers had to like what they saw from Trey Lance, Sam Womack and their young running backs, but an injury on the defensive line could be costly.
As the 49ers look to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, a new team might be on the list of possible destinations after Friday's slate of preseason games.
Deion Sanders took issue with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the recent caliber of its inductees, saying some didn't belong next to him.
Should the Thunder trade for the former No. 2 pick?
The leader in the FedEx Cup standings failed to earn himself weekend tee times in Memphis.
Sometimes it's about who's better. But sometimes there are other factors at play when it comes to the initial 53-man roster. @KDDrummondNFL looks at a few names that would raise an eyebrow if let go.
Watch: Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson wreaks havoc on his 1st NFL drive
Curry used to get benched in fourth quarters so Acie Law could play.
Draymond Green revealed how often he argues with the Splash Bros, and the answer may -- or may not -- surprise you.
Get the latest on why Tom Brady is taking some extended time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons
Some inside the Lakers organization reportedly assert they have more trade targets besides Kyrie Irving, Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
Neiman Gracie had never been knocked out – prior to Bellator 284 and his fight vs. Goiti Yamauchi.
Belichick appeared to be a bit miffed by the constant blitzing from the Giants.
Antonio Brown shared a meme Thursday on Twitter revealing the biggest regret of his NFL career.
Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. are MLB legends and Cincinnati Reds icons. Here's a quick look at both of their careers.