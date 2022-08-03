Sophie Cunningham with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun, 08/02/2022
The San Diego Padres were the biggest winners of the MLB trade deadline, while the Boston Red Sox made moves that left people scratching their heads.
The blockbuster deal that sent Juan Soto to San DIego was the highlight of MLB's 2022 trade deadline.
Baseball teams havent wasted any time making deals this summer. Here are the biggest trades that have already happened leading up to MLBs trade deadline on Aug. 2.
Larry Bird shared some candid remarks from one Celtics legend to another Monday while reflecting on the life of Hall of Famer Bill Russell.
The Red Sox are reportedly acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres a few hours before the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
The Seattle Mariners supplemented on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline, hoping their big splash of last week and some minor moves prove to be enough to end the longest playoff drought in baseball. The Mariners acquired two injured players from the San Francisco Giants in left-hander Matthew Boyd and catcher Curt Casali and also picked up infielder Jake Lamb from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto made a splash last week by acquiring Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo to bolster the rotation before picking up a few, lesser-known names the Mariners hope will contribute down the stretch.
Moments before Tuesdays trade deadline, the Angels phoned the Phillies and agreed to trade them Noah Syndergaard, capping off a busy day that Dave Dombrowski thinks made the Phils better. By Jim Salisbury
The Red Sox turned a few heads Tuesday by swooping in to land Eric Hosmer from the Padres. John Tomase explains why the veteran first baseman is a smart pickup for Boston.
The Phillies have been searching for starting pitching and struck a deal just before Tuesday's trade deadline to acquire Noah Syndergaard.
Angels starter Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Brandon Marsh were traded to the Philadelphia Phillies and closer Raisel Iglesias was dealt to the Atlanta Braves.
Juan Soto, Ian Happ and other MLB All-Stars are on the trading block, as are several Detroit Tigers. Who will be dealt? Follow live trade rumors.
What every MLB trade deadline move meant.
Check out the length of each UFC 277 fighter's medical suspension handed out by the Texas commission.
The Cubs traded reliever Mychal Givens to the Mets shortly before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.
After an investigation into the Miami Dolphins, the NFL found that the team violated the "integrity" of the game and imposed discipline, including suspending owner Stephen Ross.
Looking to replicate the deals that helped carry them to a World Series title in 2021, the Atlanta Braves added another starting pitcher, bolstered their bullpen and bulked up the outfield ahead of the trade deadline Tuesday. After acquiring corner outfielder Robbie Grossman from the Detroit Tigers late Monday, general manager Alex Anthopoulos started the day finalizing a deal that brought right-hander Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros in exchange for former Atlanta closer Will Smith. Then, barely beating the clock before the 6 p.m. EST deadline, the Braves landed Los Angels Angels closer Raisel Iglesias for reliever Jesse Chavez and pitching prospect Tucker Davidson.
Will the Red Sox trade J.D. Martinez and/or Nathan Eovaldi? Will they add a catcher to replace Christian Vazquez? We're tracking all of the latest updates ahead of today's 2022 MLB trade deadline at 6 p.m. ET.
Gary Lineker has deleted a tweet amid a backlash over a "misogynist" pun he made about Chloe Kelly's goal celebration after scoring the winner in the Euro 2022 women's final.
In his career with the Angels and Cincinnati Reds, Iglesias has been a solid closer, with 156 career saves.
After weeks of drawn-out rumors, speculation and even emotional goodbyes, the Cubs held on to their two All-Stars and top trade chips, Willson Contreras and Ian Happ.