Sophie Cunningham with a Deep 3 vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with a Deep 3 vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/05/2022
Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) with an Assist vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/05/2022
"The Glove" showed up to Chase Center with an amazing shirt.
It had been a rough Finals for Jordan Poole up to that moment.
Amid the reverberations of Quin Snyder's departure after eight seasons as the Utah Jazz coach, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is described as "unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise's future," sources told ESPN on Sunday. ...
Jaylen Brown and Draymond Green got tangled up and had a brief scuffle during Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors.
Derrick White got a chance to respond to those comments on Saturday, refusing to engage with the Warriors veteran forward. "I mean, we knew what their game plan was going in, so it's just up to us to make shots," White said of Green's remarks. "I ...
This time, the third-quarter Golden State Warriors stuck around and finished out the fourth.
After 18 years in the league and seven trips to the NBA Finals, Andre Iguodala can see things on the court that others can't.
Draymond Green and Grant Williams got into it early in Game 2.
The Celtics' trade for Derrick White was met with some mixed reviews back in February, but Boston reportedly was very bullish on its squad following the deal.
A pair of Purdue commits contributed to Indiana's wins in the annual event.
If the Celtics want to go up 2-0 in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, they'll need to buck several historical trends.
Quin Snyder's time in Utah has come to an end.
Do the Timberwolves love Duncan Robinson?
With the calendar turning to the NBA’s 2022 draft month, here’s who experts are projecting to the Rockets in June — led by Duke’s Paolo Banchero at No. 3 overall.
Gary Payton Sr. didn't understand what the Warriors were waiting for in not playing his son during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum paid homage to two NBA legends on a single shirt upon arrival at the Chase Center for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals.