Sophie Cunningham with a Buzzer Beater vs. Las Vegas Aces
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/07/2021
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/07/2021
The Warriors reached for the wallet to hire three new coaches, all more experienced than those they are replacing.
Boris Becker is at the centre of a sexism row after describing a Wimbledon quarter-finalist’s fiancee as “very pretty” during BBC commentary. The three-time former champion remarked “they do say they have the most beautiful women in Hungary” as Centre Court footage cut to Márton Fucsovics's watching partner. Stephanie Hilborne, chief executive of Women in Sport, was among a host of diversity campaign groups to accuse Becker of “objectification”. Main commentator John Inverdale, who once landed h
Olympian Gabby Thomas is speaking out and calling for support for Black athletes gearing up to compete in Tokyo this summer. “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year,” Thomas tweeted on Tuesday. This comes in response to people saying they would boycott the Tokyo Olympics after sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was controversially banned from the games due to a positive test for marijuana.
Devin Booker has been sharing his vintage car collection throughout the playoffs, and showed up in style to Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
So many Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau memes.
A fisherman who wished to remain anonymous landed a massive German brown trout that was certified as a world record by the IGFA.
Bradley Beal has impressed legendary coach Gregg Popovich so far for many reasons, one of them for his thickness.
Look, I’m Australian and know almost nothing about the sport of baseball, but I know enough about it—and the human beings playing it—to know that this is not normal.
No, it doesn't include a Kobe Bryant silhouette.
After making controversial "diversity" comments, Nichols has been bumped from her role while Taylor has been promoted.
Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, a former Masters and the U.S. Open champion, was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday after a judge in his homeland found him guilty of domestic violence. The judge said his sentence would begin immediately in a rehabilitation facility designed for prisoners guilty of crimes related to alcohol and domestic abuse. Cabrera, who last played professional golf in September 2020, fled to Brazil following accusations made by his former wife Cecilia Torres Mana.
Roger Federer faced serious questions over his future on Wednesday after crashing out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals, just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday.
Roger Federer has opened up about being away from his family at Wimbledon. Find out what he had to say.
Who knew white wine pairs well with washboard abs?
We may soon see a Badger legend play significant minutes in this year's NBA Finals
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan admits he wasn’t happy about it when the Rams reached a deal to acquire Matthew Stafford this offseason, both because it made a division rival better and because the 49ers thought they could make a move to land Stafford. Appearing with Rams coach Sean McVay and Peter Schrager on the [more]
Hjulmand’s side were beaten by Harry Kane’s extra-time winner at Wembley.
Raheem Sterling said a foul on him that led to England's winning goal in their 2-1 extra-time victory over Denmark in Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final was a "clear penalty".
Kyle Shanahan understands why many thought he'd take Mac Jones, and admits Jones was in the conversation with Trey Lance to be taken at No. 3