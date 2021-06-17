Sophie Cunningham with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/16/2021
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/16/2021
Retired women's tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee, a former NBA player, welcomed daughter Olivia on June 11.
"I have more energy now when playing with my two young sons—and definitely look better in my swimming trunks."
The Philadelphia 76ers try to explain what went wrong against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 on Wednesday.
The Atlanta Hawks Game 5 win against the Philadelphia 76ers is among the most improbable comebacks in NBA playoff history.
Once trailing by 26 points, the Atlanta Hawks stormed back to defeat the 76ers in Philadelphia in a crucial Game 5.
Nick Young took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on the Chris Paul-COVID update ...
If he's anything like his dad, he'll surely be fun to watch.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Trae Young ran off the court clapping and yapping toward the few Hawks fans that braved the Philly crowd and stuck around and were rewarded with a comeback victory for the ages. Oh yes, there will be a Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with the upstart Hawks - not top-seeded Joel Embiid and the Sixers - playing for a spot in the next round. ''If you don't believe, you got to believe now,'' Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.
As they have all season and now into the playoffs, injuries continue to play a significant role in who wins, who advances and who doesn’t.
The NFL has suspended free agent tight end Chase Harrell for the entire 2021 regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The 49ers waived Harrell in April, and he has remained a free agent since. The league initially suspended Harrell in October. He missed six games for violating the policy on performance enhancing substances. Harrell [more]
Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers discuss his free throw struggles in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
The Boston Celtics' crazy 2002 turnaround against the New Jersey Nets is among the most improbable comebacks in NBA playoff history.
This season’s three All-NBA teams, announced Tuesday, saw some notable omissions, namely Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. While the snub might hurt a player’s pride, those two players might feel it even more in their wallets. All-NBA team selections can often trigger bonuses in contracts, directly causing […]
NBA players sound off on Kevin Durant's historic night.
Rory McIlroy, chairman of the US PGA Tour Players Advisory Council, said Wednesday he wants greens books "outlawed" from tour events and a ban reportedly could be voted on next week.
The Sixers' No. 2 had another truly awful night in a big moment, and he's not getting any free passes this time. By Adam Hermann
Nelson is at least the third person to lose their NBA job today.
"Once we lost, it took a lot of energy out of us."