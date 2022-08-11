Sophie Cunningham with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Minnesota LynxLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 08/10/2022
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 08/10/2022
The Nets' reported first offer to the Celtics in Kevin Durant trade talks was, quite frankly, pretty comical.
Nemanja Bjelica's Warriors' tenure was short, but he never will forget his time in the Bay.
George reacted to the apparent beef between Banchero and Murray after they made headlines over the weekend.
Boston has the best offer on the table so far.
Amina Smith and Tom Giles join Trenni Kusnierek to discuss the Kevin Durant-to-Celtics rumors. They break down why the C's may have lost interest in a trade with the Nets.
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons reacts to the story that he left the team group chat after his teammates asked if he was going to play.
The Warriors are just over a month away from their preseason opener and already favored to win it all next year.
Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball coach Greg Gard is using the overseas tour to experiment with different lineups ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Is a Tyrese Maxey centered deal going to win over the Nets?
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas says LeBron James has never had a season where he chased stats, unlike other superstars.
The WNBA superstar faked a pass, leaving a Seattle Storm forward absolutely dazed while Parker went up for an easy bucket.
Collin Sexton views himself as worth far more than the Cavaliers are offering. The definition of an impasse.
Pat McAfee discussed Kevin Durant's trade demand in Brooklyn with Shams Charania.
A brutal blow for the Wings.
Former Detroit Pistons defensive ace Tayshaun Prince broke down how he guarded two of the game's all-time greats.
Ric Bucher shares insight into the Nets' dysfunction amid a first-round sweep in the 2022 playoffs.
All Jonathan Kuminga wanted to do as a kid was jump and reach whatever was in sight. Now, he's doing just that in front of thousands of fans.
MiLaysia Fulwiley was offered by USC as a seventh-grader. Now a senior, the five-star guard has led Keenan High School to four state championships.
The Nets are seemingly out for an unattainable haul for Durant.
Former UNC basketball wing Theo Pinson describes the moment he found out D'Angelo Russell was about to commit to North Carolina.