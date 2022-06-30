Sophie Cunningham with a 3-pointer vs. Indiana Fever
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Indiana Fever, 06/29/2022
Joe Burrow used his platform to make his stance clear.
The four-time major winner has responded to criticism ahead of his debut in the Saudi-backed tour in Portland
A life gone much too soon.
The league's reigning MVP put on a full display of why he's so hard to hit.
"When Kyrie announced he was opting in, I was like 'okay, we can move on. This won't be a thing,' said Windhorst. "But that's not what my phone was telling me. That's not what the executives were telling me. That's not what the agents were telling ...
Harmony Tan – whose thrilling win over Serena Williams on Tuesday earned her legions of new fans at Wimbledon – has been branded “unprofessional” by her doubles partner after she pulled out of the competition. Following her three-hour Wimbledon debut under the Centre Court lights, Tan had been due to team up with Germany's Tamara Korpatsch for the first round in the women's doubles on Wednesday afternoon. They were scheduled as the third match on Court 5, but Tan pulled out with a thigh injury a
The eve before Deshaun Watson is meeting with the NFL, news broke that the league is recommending a year suspension. Here's how Twitter reacted.
It's down to an in-state battle for the No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class.
The pair will tee it up at the second event of the controversial series this week in Oregon
For Rickie Fowler, who's still cashing significant checks, would joining LIV Golf be worth the backlash?
Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green isn't holding back on Al Horford and the Boston Celtics.
The match on Wimbledon's Centre Court on Wednesday pitted two 30-somethings against each other: two-time champion Andy Murray and veteran American John Isner.
Novak Djokovic, the six-time Wimbledon champion, claimed he was heartbroken for jailed Boris Becker, having hosted the disgraced former title winner's family as guests on Centre Court.
Anonymous source giveth, anonymous source taketh away. On Tuesday, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, citing an unnamed source, reported that the league would be “more likely” to accept a 6-8 game suspension of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and not appeal the decision to Commissioner Roger Goodell. On Wednesday, an unnamed source “rejected that scenario” [more]
Anthony Slater: The Warriors are not extending qualifying offers to Juan Toscano-Anderson ($2.1 million) or Chris Chiozza ($1.9 million) before the deadline today, per source. Both JTA and Chiozza are now unrestricted free agents, free to sign ...
The Celtics could have added veteran guard Alec Burks via trade but reportedly declined a trade offer from the Knicks. Here's some insight into their decision to stand pat.
Shohei Ohtani extended his scoreless streak to 21 2/3 innings while recording 11 strikeouts in the Angels' 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
Entering the offseason as league champions, the Warriors' top priority this summer is to retain as much of their NBA Finals-winning roster as possible.
Rollins was diagnosed with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot.
Bringing back Kevon Looney would be a win-win-win situation for the Warriors.