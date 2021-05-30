Sophie Cunningham with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings

Associated Press

Mollie Marcoux Samaan chose to write her senior thesis at Princeton on a historical construct of women in sports and the role golf played. Marcoux Samaan, the athletic director at Princeton the last seven years, was elected Tuesday as the ninth commissioner of the LPGA Tour, and the second woman to hold the position since the LPGA was founded 71 years ago. With a passion for women's sports and a background forging relationships, Marcoux Samaan inherits a tour that made it through the COVID-19 pandemic and emerged stronger than ever with a 34-event schedule, record prize money approaching $80 million and joint ownership of the Ladies European Tour.