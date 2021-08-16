Sophie Cunningham with a 3-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream, 08/15/2021
The new Los Angeles Lakers Big 3 comes third among other trios in the NBA, according to Bleacher Report.
Eugene Omoruyi was ejected from the Mavericks' summer league game on Sunday after a flagrant 2 foul led to Chimezi Metu throwing a punch at the former Duck.
The opening week featured several strong outings from rookie first-round quarterbacks, including Justin Fields' stellar debut for the Bears.
A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
The 22-year-old shared images on his Instagram account showing him covered in blood and slumped on the ground after being punched on the street.
The Clippers are trading their longest-tenure player for a familiar face.
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
Following last night's preseason loss to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll said the team gave him a chance, but Smith couldn't hold up his end.
Paul Millsap, James Ennis and more — there are solid role players still available.
With only a handful of laps to go, Sunday's Cup race on the Indy road course got real wild in a hurry. Who emerged as the winners and losers?
Ayo Dosunmu and Marko Simonovic made an impact in the teams second-to-last Summer League game.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin took a long walk down pit road following a chaotic ending to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The end result of that stroll was a visit with Chase Briscoe. With two laps remaining during the final overtime restart, Briscoe made contact with the back […]
Dennis Scott talks about the trade that sends Eric Bledsoe to the Clippers.
The New England Patriots cut four players on Sunday.
Tony Stewart talks with Chase Briscoe after the late-race incident between Briscoe and Denny Hamlin that cost Hamlin the win at Indianapolis.
LiAngelo Ball has put in the work.
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
A look at what drivers said after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course...
Paige VanZant reveals that she was in a dark place immediately following her loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez apparently didn't agree with manager Alex Cora's decision to pull him after the sixth inning Sunday.