Sophie Cunningham (24 points) Highlights vs. Lynx
Sophie Cunningham heats up for 24 points as the Mercury fall short to the Lynx on Wednesday night.
Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas react to PGA Tour-LIV Golf lawsuit.
Shohei Ohtani accomplished a feat not seen on the diamond since Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox in 1918.
Boston has the best offer on the table so far.
With speculation rampant that appeals officer Peter Harvey may suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson indefinitely before Friday night, blocking him from playing in the preseason opener at Jacksonville, the Browns made a compelling chess move. They announced on Wednesday that Watson will start the Week One preseason game. It left zero doubt about Cleveland’s plans, [more]
The Nets' reported first offer to the Celtics in Kevin Durant trade talks was, quite frankly, pretty comical.
The Bowlen era has come to an end. Here are the Broncos' new owners.
The top two finishers at the 150th Open could now be bound for LIV Golf.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom gives new details on Chris Sale's bike accident that resulted in a fractured wrist and season-ending surgery.
Several players, from Rory McIlroy to Justin Thomas, offered their reactions to Tuesday’s court ruling. No response, though, stood out more than Billy Horschel’s.
Aaron Judge hit his 45th home run of the season, but will the Yankee slugger finish the season in the pantheon of all-time great dinger kings? Reds first baseman Joey Votto penned some emotional thoughts about playing in the Field of Dreams game against the Cubs in Iowa on Thursday. Plus, the Field of Dreams game got The Rush thinking about other possible baseball movie-themed games… can you say, Sandlot?!?!
What can't the Phillies do right now? They came all the way back in the eighth inning against the NL's Cy Young favorite for an improbable win, their seventh in a row. By Corey Seidman
Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy resigned after acknowledging he said an inappropriate word during a team meeting. What we know on the situation so far.
"I've had some of them tell me, 'I'll see you on Tour again.' I said, 'No you won't.'"
Could Smith's trade demand find him landing in the AFC North?
George reacted to the apparent beef between Banchero and Murray after they made headlines over the weekend.
Steph Curry was ready to leave Dodger Stadium Tuesday night, but was so happy he didn't.
"People don't talk about it. I hear, 'Well, it's to grow the game.' Bull ... they paid me a lot of money."
As the preseason kicks into high gear, several former NFL first-round picks find themselves fighting for their livelihood.
Predicting the preseason AP Poll and rankings before they come out, changing up a previous version after the Coaches Poll was released.
Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits, and Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis in the Cardinals’ 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Pujols and Arenado had run-scoring hits in the Cardinals' five-run first inning and connected on back-to-back homers in the sixth for an 8-2 lead. Pujols had four hits and finished a triple short of the cycle.