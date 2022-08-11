Sophie Cunningham (24 points) Highlights vs. Lynx

Yahoo Sports Videos

Aaron Judge hit his 45th home run of the season, but will the Yankee slugger finish the season in the pantheon of all-time great dinger kings? Reds first baseman Joey Votto penned some emotional thoughts about playing in the Field of Dreams game against the Cubs in Iowa on Thursday. Plus, the Field of Dreams game got The Rush thinking about other possible baseball movie-themed games… can you say, Sandlot?!?!