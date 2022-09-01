Sooners Wire staff predictions for the 2022 season

It’s about that time to let the talk subside and the play on the field to determine who will play for conference championships and earn the right to play in the College Football Playoff.

After everything that’s transpired in the last year, getting back on the football field will feel like a breath of fresh air.

The Sooners open the season against the UTEP Miners at 2:30 pm central time to begin their attempt to get back to the Big 12 title game. They’ll have an early road test against Nebraska, but an otherwise favorable schedule works to Oklahoma’s advantage in Brent Venables’ first season as the head coach of the Sooners.

Like we’ll do before each game, the staff here at Sooners Wire provided their predictions for the 2022 season.

Big 12 Title incoming?

A new era of college football in Norman starts under a familiar face. Brent Venables takes over for his first season as head coach of the Sooners.

I think when Venables was hired, there were a lot of questions as to how he would handle being “The Guy.” Since then, he has answered the call amid a team controversy and with the program’s success on the recruiting trail.

However, the regular season is a different beast, but new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has the experience and the success to help the Sooners’ offense get off to a strong start. Under transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel and this lightning-fast tempo Lebby wants to play with, I expect Oklahoma’s offense to resemble the early Riley days in terms of explosiveness and gaudy numbers.

The difference is that it seems Lebby won’t take the foot off the gas and will have no issues force-feeding his best players.

Defensively is where the biggest transformation will take place. While they won’t achieve national champion Clemson-type levels, the upgrade in defensive coaching and natural maturation from players already on the roster should establish a defensive identity not seen in Norman in some time.

On paper, Oklahoma looks like a team that should and will compete for the Big 12 title. Tough games against Baylor and Oklahoma State could decide the trajectory of the season. While the Red River Showdown with Texas will provide yet another challenge in the history of the rivalry.

Ultimately, I see this Oklahoma team winning the Big 12 and, at the very least, playing in a New Year’s Six bowl. The offense shines, and the defense shows incredible promise and pays its biggest dividends for Oklahoma on the recruiting trail in the next two years to come. A CFP appearance would take a little magic. Sooner magic, you might say.

Prediction: Big 12 championship and New Year’s Six bowl appearance.

Dillon Gabriel key to the Sooners’ Offense

The cupboard has plenty of goodies left for Brent Venables to make some noise in year one. While it may seem unfair to expect conference championships and New Year’s Six berths in a rookie head coach’s first season, Venables knew what he was getting into when he took this job.

The expectations were always going to be high.

The offense will go as far as Dillon Gabriel does. If he plays pretty good, the offense will be pretty good. If he plays like the best QB in the Big 12, then the offense will be the best in the Big 12. It’s really that simple. Gabriel’s experience in Jeff Lebby’s system is very nice to have.

The defense will have growing pains. Venables’ system is complicated, and the defense is young. It will rank better than last year’s unit, but the first month or so of the season could be rough.

While an undefeated regular season is definitely possible, it’s hard to predict that in year one of the Venables era. However, Venables has made it known that he has “championship pedigree.” Let’s see how year one plays out.

Prediction: 11-1, Big 12 Champions, New Year’s Six Berth

OU returns to the College Football Playoff?

When this publishes, we’ll be two days away from the start of the regular season.

The 2022 Oklahoma Sooners are replacing several starters on both sides of the football, but a favorable schedule gives Oklahoma an edge in conference play. This season, the Sooners welcome Kansas State, Baylor, and Oklahoma State to the friendly confines of Owen Field.

The Red River Showdown always turns out to be a close game. Quinn Ewers, Bijan Robinson, and Xavier Worthy will provide a tough test for Oklahoma’s defense in the Cotton Bowl. If Oklahoma can get through the first six games of the schedule unscathed, they’ll have a chance to do something they haven’t done in the regular season in some time; go undefeated.

But based on the depth of the conference, undefeated seems rather unlikely. Oklahoma will go 11-1 and win the Big 12 title. Their loss will either be a close one against a ranked opponent or in Red River, but won’t be enough to keep the Sooners out of the College Football Playoff.

Prediction: 11-1, Big 12 Championship, College Football Playoff berth.

