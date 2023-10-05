Sooners Wire shares its expectations for game between Texas, Oklahoma

Oklahoma football is better in 2023. In fact, the team looks much better than we expected heading into the season. They look like the most underrated team in the country.

On Saturday, we’ll learn if the Sooners’ hot start is a product of the team’s schedule or if Top 25 voters overthought the team’s early 2023 slate. For now, the schedule seems like a legitimate caveat to what the team has done so far. We just don’t know if Oklahoma is a national title contender or just a good football team.

Oklahoma is 5-0 as we predicted it would be to this point. The five wins include dominant performances over Iowa State and two Group of Five teams along with closer games against SMU and Cincinnati.

Some are uncertain if Oklahoma can make up the 49-point deficit from last year’s game. That was our contention in the offseason, but the Sooners appear to have bridged the gap into a near 50-50 contest.

We talked with our colleagues from Sooners Wire about the game, this year’s Oklahoma football team and the potential rematch for a Big 12 title in December. Here’s what they had to say about the two teams.

Oklahoma is playing better than we expected and probably still underrated nationally. What did those outside of Oklahoma miss when projecting the Sooners this offseason?

I think the thing people missed most is just the natural progressions you see in Year 2 under Brent Venables historically. Year 2 has always seen a major jump with his defenses because of how difficult the scheme is to learn. Also, a lot of his mistakes last year were first-year coaching mistakes that were only magnified by the lack of talent. Lincoln Riley made the same mistakes, but his 2017 was so good no one knew he made a mistake. But go watch the 2017 Rose Bowl, and you’ll see plenty that ultimately cost them. Combine all of that with them just getting more talented in areas of need. Venables and Co. looked at their weaknesses and attacked them hard in the portal and with their recruiting class, and it’s shown. – Jaron Spor, Sooners Wire

What’s the greatest strength in Dillon Gabriel’s game?

Dillon Gabriel has been one of the better quarterbacks in college football through the first five weeks of the season. He’s improved in nearly every area from a year ago. One of the things he’s done far better in 2023 is throw to the middle of the field. In 2022, he completed just 42% of his passes 10 or more yards down the middle of the field. In 2023, that number has shot up to 67%. Through five games, he’s nearly equaled his yardage and touchdown numbers when throwing between the hash marks. He’s an accurate quarterback who throws a good deep ball despite maybe not having the strongest arm. Gabriel’s a great leader and is playing with a different level of confidence with an edge to his game in 2023. – John Williams, Sooners Wire

Which of our concerns do you think Oklahoma can best exploit: Texas safeties in coverage or creative blitz looks to throw off Quinn Ewers?

I think both of those things are areas Oklahoma can have success at. The safeties for Texas have struggled with the deep ball, and Oklahoma loves throwing it. So far, Texas hasn’t played a team to take advantage of and Oklahoma hopes to do so. Also, there probably isn’t anyone better in the country at disguising blitzes and confusing a quarterback than Brent Venables. We’ve seen Quinn Ewers struggle with that in his career. You don’t have to sack him, but you have to make him uncomfortable, which Oklahoma can do. – Spor, Sooners Wire

Is this a Big 12 title game preview?

Saturday’s matchup at the Cotton Bowl won’t be the only time these teams play this year in the DFW Metroplex. I see them meeting again in Arlington at AT&T Stadium to compete for the Big 12 title. Why? They are the best two rosters in the conference, and they’re playing with an edge in their final Big 12 seasons. On a more football-related level, the defenses are both really good at stopping the run. You’d be hard-pressed to find a team that could bottle up the run and not be competitive through an entire season. Offensively, both are dynamic in their ways, and the wealth of offensive talent on each team is far and away better than the rest of the conference. – Bryant Crews, Sooners Wire

What is your expectation and prediction for the game?

The Sooners are coming into this game with a much better roster than what they rolled into the Cotton Bowl with a year ago. There’s better depth and better talent in the starting lineup. And most importantly, they have their starting quarterback healthy and available. There’s no excuse for what passed as offense or defense for the Sooners in 2022, but this isn’t even close to the same team. Does that mean they’ll win the game? We’ll find out, but I’m predicting an OU win in a hard-fought, closely contested battle between the Red River Rivals. Like most years, this game is a coin flip between two talented squads. It wouldn’t surprise me in the least if Texas won, but I expect it to be a one-score game either way. – John Williams, Sooners Wire

