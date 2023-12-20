Sooners Wire breaks down UNC-Oklahoma matchup

The North Carolina Tar Heels are fresh off a loss to Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic and face another tough test on Wednesday night.

For the third straight game, UNC will be on a neutral court and facing off against a ranked opponent. This time, it’s No. 7 Oklahoma in Charlotte for the Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday night, and UNC really needs a big Quad 1 win.

The Tar Heels have failed in opportunities against UConn and Kentucky the past two games and while it’s still early, they need to stack big wins in these opportunities. With conference play on the horizon, finishing strong in non-conference is key.

With all that said, we wanted to get the lowdown on the Sooners ahead of Wednesday’s matchup. We decided to talk to Bryant Crews of Sooners Wire, asking him five questions about the team.

Check out his answers below:

What has been the biggest reason Oklahoma is off to this big start?

I said this earlier this season, and I’ll reiterate it: This roster is more dynamic than Moser’s others during his time at Oklahoma. Javian McCollum will be playing in the NBA soon, as will Otega Oweh. Jalon Moore could turn into an NBA rotation-type defender. There is bonafide talent with athleticism on this team, and it shows up offensively and defensively. The mass exodus after last season stung at the time, but the returns from the transfer portal have been fruitful. They brought in improvements in shooting, playmaking, and athleticism, which all show up on both ends when you watch this team play.

Who is one player the Tar Heels should keep an eye on as a difference maker in this game?

Javian McCollum is the answer for me. This is the type of game where he ups his level of play. The matchup with one of college basketball’s best guards, RJ Davis, will bring out a new fire in him. He’s dynamic off the bounce and can shoot, and while he’s more of a combo guy right now, the ceiling for him as a playmaker is evident. Against Providence, USC, Iowa, and Arkansas, he’s averaging well over 17 points a game and two steals. Wednesday night is another showcase opportunity for him.

What area can UNC exploit Oklahoma in if they want to win this game?

Rim protection is the obvious answer for me. Oklahoma doesn’t have a genuine shot blocker at all. Armando Bacot is an absolute load down there. While Sam Godwin boasts one of the country’s most robust offensive rebound rates, defending Bacot may get him in foul trouble, thus negating some of his aggressiveness on the offensive glass. With no proper rim protection, Godwin and Pitt transfer John Hugley, who will be asked to do a lot of one-on-one defending, are disadvantaged.

What should we expect from Oklahoma on both end of the floor?

On offense, Oklahoma is a solid offensive team. While they don’t shoot the three great, 35 percent is serviceable. They shoot 78 percent from the free-throw line, and they attack in transition. If UNC turns the ball over, Oklahoma is looking to run. Oklahoma averages 19.7 points off turnovers a game. Defensively, expect ball pressure, switching 1-4, and tough closeouts on shooters. Shooting the three against Oklahoma has not been fruitful for many, as they’ve held teams to 26 percent from three to date.

With over a month into the season completed, what is the ceiling for this Oklahoma team?

I have been reluctant to hold off judgment on this team until they get to Big 12 play, mostly because I expected them to lose to Arkansas and USC before the season. They passed both of those tests with flying colors. Assuming they find a way to beat UNC in a de facto road game for the Sooners, I’ll have no choice but to recalibrate my expectations from just being an NCAA Tournament team to looking at possibly Elite 8 darkhorse. Once you get to that point, anything is on the table. Right now, a top-four seed in the Big 12 tournament is in play, and barring a catastrophic meltdown in conference play, The Sooners should be a fourth seed at worst in someone’s region come March.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire