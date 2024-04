Sooners Take Wild Second Bedlam Game in Stillwater

Saturday’s decisive game two of Bedlam featured an array of crazy. Ridiculous offense, a record crowd, and a weather delay in a match up slated to be a pitchers duel.

Holden Krusemark recaps the wild affair in the video above which lasted nearly seven hours.

