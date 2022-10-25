Sooners updated game-by-game win projections from ESPN after week 8 action

The Oklahoma Sooners have a chance to finish the season on a high note over the final five games of the season. Oklahoma has a chance to reach bowl eligibility along the way if they can pick up a couple more wins.

Their first test of the stretch comes against one of the best defenses in the nation as they travel to take on Iowa State. The Sooners are currently slight favorites heading into a game featuring two teams at the bottom of the standings.

While Oklahoma might be favored, they aren’t getting that benefit from ESPN’s Matchup Predictor, which still projects the Cyclones to pick up the win. In fact, the Sooners are currently only projected to win one of their final five games.

Let’s take a look at how the ESPN computer predicted the final five games of the Sooners’ schedule.

Oct. 29: Iowa State Cyclones (Ames, Iowa)

a Oct 15, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) jumps in to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Trice Stadium (Ames)

Predicted Winner: Iowa State

Sooners Win Probability: 37.8% (Down from 38%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 78-7-2

Projected running record: 4-4

Nov. 5: Baylor Bears (Norman)

Oct 1, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Mark Milton (3) and safety Devin Lemear (20) and safety Christian Morgan (4) celebrates making an interception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Baylor

Sooners Win Probability: 48.4% (Up from 47.4%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 28-4

Projected running record: 4-5

Nov. 12: West Virginia Mountaineers (Morgantown)

Sep 17, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) leads the team onto the field prior to their game against the Towson Tigers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 51.6% (Up from 41.4%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 11-2

Projected running record: 5-5

Nov. 19: Oklahoma State Cowboys (Norman)

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Nate Fish, The Oklahoman

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma State

Sooners Win Probability: 40.4% (Down from 45.2%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 90-19-7

Projected running record: 5-6

Nov. 26: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Lubbock)

Oct 8, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) throws the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman – USA TODAY NETWORK

Jones AT&T Stadium (Lubbock)

Predicted Winner: Texas Tech

Sooners Win Probability: 39.5% (down from 49.5%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 23-6

Projected running record: 5-7

Summary

Based on how things started, a 5-7 season from the Oklahoma Sooners would be a disappointment. This would mean the Sooners went 2-7 after opening the year 3-0.

It would be an unfortunate end to a season with so much hope and optimism about the Oklahoma Sooners. But that should in no way impact the way we feel about the Brent Venables and the future of the Sooners. This is a team in great hands with a top-five recruiting class on the way.

[listicle id=74007]

[listicle id=74031]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire