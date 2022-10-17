Sooners updated game-by-game win projections from ESPN after week 7 win

The win against Kansas provided some hope for the Oklahoma Sooners. Mired in a three-game losing streak, getting blown out by TCU and Texas in the DFW Metroplex in back-to-back weeks left the idea of progress in question for Oklahoma.

Dillon Gabriel’s absence revealed just how important the Sooners’ quarterback is to this team. He injected life into an offense that was stagnant without Gabriel, aside from the wildcat offense in the first half against Texas.

The 52 points are the most scored this season and they scored 35 in a half for the second time this year.

With the win let’s check out the updated ESPN matchup predictor to see how the computer views the rest of the season for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oct. 22: BYE WEEK

The Oklahoma Sooners ended their three-game losing streak and head into their bye week with something positive to build upon on both sides of the ball.

Though the defense allowed 42 points, they had a stretch in the game where they went punt, punt, interception, punt. Four straight drives where the defense stopped the Kansas offense to allow the Sooners to jump out to a 35-21 halftime lead.

Offensively, that was the most complete performance of the season, with 701 yards of total offense in a balanced attack. Eric Gray ran for 176, and two scores, and Dillon Gabriel threw for 403 yards and had three total touchdowns.

If this team can build upon this effort, they’ll win several more games this season.

Oct. 29: Iowa State Cyclones (Ames, Iowa)

Jack Trice Stadium (Ames)

Predicted Winner: Iowa State

Sooners Win Probability: 38% (Down from 40.8%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 78-7-2

Projected running record: 4-4

Nov. 5: Baylor Bears (Norman)

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Baylor

Sooners Win Probability: 47.4% (Up from 42.1%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 28-4

Projected running record: 4-5

Nov. 12: West Virginia Mountaineers (Morgantown)

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown)

Predicted Winner: West Virginia

Sooners Win Probability: 41.4% (Down from 44.2%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 11-2

Projected running record: 4-6

Nov. 19: Oklahoma State Cowboys (Norman)

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma State

Sooners Win Probability: 45.2% (Up from 41.6%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 90-19-7

Projected running record: 4-7

Nov. 26: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Lubbock)

Jones AT&T Stadium (Lubbock)

Predicted Winner: Texas Tech

Sooners Win Probability: 49.5% (up from 47%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 23-6

Projected running record: 4-8

Summary

The needle moved in a positive direction in three of the Sooners’ five remaining games. However, they’re still predicted to finish with a losing record for the first time since going 4-8 in 1997.

Every game on the Sooners’ schedule remains winnable if the offense can perform as well as it did against Kansas on Saturday. The question is can the defense play better down the stretch to help Oklahoma finish with a winning record and earn bowl eligibility?

After the bye week, they go on the road to face the best defense in the conference, the Iowa State Cyclones. That’ll be a tough test for the Sooners. Iowa State held Kansas State to 10 points and Texas to 24 in recent weeks. Though they’re 0-4 in Big 12 play, don’t sleep on the Cyclones.

