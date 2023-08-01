Sooners get two predictions for 4-Star in-state wide receiver
We’ve talked about how hot the Oklahoma Sooners football recruiting has been the last month, whether it’s the 2024 class or the 2025 class.
A big reason for that has been the absolute roll new wide receiver coach Emmett Jones has been on.
He’s landed seven combined wide receivers in the 2024 and 2025 classes as of now.
As to why he’s been so successful recruiting since joining the staff, his answer was short and sweet and something Sooner fans will love to hear.
“I feel like I can recruit against anybody with this logo,” Emmett Jones said at OU Football media day Tuesday.
But he’s not stopping anytime soon. The Sooners received two predictions for 2025 four-star wide receiver Jaden Nickens.
Brandon Drumm of OUInsider at Rivals and Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop at On3 both issued predictions favoring the Oklahoma Sooners for the talented in-state prospect.
Nickens is a talented wide receiver who plays at Millwood High School in Oklahoma City.
He’s also a big-time basketball recruit with a few Division 1 offers. He’s a big athletic wide receiver standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 170 pounds.
The next question is, could a commitment be coming soon? It’s something he might have hinted at.
August 1st finna be a crazy day😂💯 #blessed🫶🏾
— Jaden Nickens (@jaden_nickens) August 1, 2023
But for now, we have to wait and see.
Jaden Nicken’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
Oklahoma appears to be the favorite with two of the three recruiting sites issuing predictions for Jaden Nickens to end up with Oklahoma.
Film
Via Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
4
136
17
4
Rivals
4
200
11
5
247Sports
4
88
12
4
247 Composite
4
119
20
3
On3 Recruiting
4
117
20
2
On3 Industry
4
111
18
2
Vitals
Hometown
Oklahoma City, OK
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
170
Recruitment
Jaden Nickens received an offer from Oklahoma on Jan. 27, 2023. He was also in Norman on Monday, July 31, 2023.
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Memphis
Tulsa
UTSA
Check out my Early Season 🙏🏾 highlight – https://t.co/xbCwNKVisL
— Jaden Nickens (@jaden_nickens) October 4, 2022
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.