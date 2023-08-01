Sooners get two predictions for 4-Star in-state wide receiver

We’ve talked about how hot the Oklahoma Sooners football recruiting has been the last month, whether it’s the 2024 class or the 2025 class.

A big reason for that has been the absolute roll new wide receiver coach Emmett Jones has been on.

He’s landed seven combined wide receivers in the 2024 and 2025 classes as of now.

As to why he’s been so successful recruiting since joining the staff, his answer was short and sweet and something Sooner fans will love to hear.

“I feel like I can recruit against anybody with this logo,” Emmett Jones said at OU Football media day Tuesday.

But he’s not stopping anytime soon. The Sooners received two predictions for 2025 four-star wide receiver Jaden Nickens.

Brandon Drumm of OUInsider at Rivals and Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop at On3 both issued predictions favoring the Oklahoma Sooners for the talented in-state prospect.

Nickens is a talented wide receiver who plays at Millwood High School in Oklahoma City.

He’s also a big-time basketball recruit with a few Division 1 offers. He’s a big athletic wide receiver standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 170 pounds.

The next question is, could a commitment be coming soon? It’s something he might have hinted at.

August 1st finna be a crazy day😂💯 #blessed🫶🏾 — Jaden Nickens (@jaden_nickens) August 1, 2023

But for now, we have to wait and see.

Jaden Nicken’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Oklahoma appears to be the favorite with two of the three recruiting sites issuing predictions for Jaden Nickens to end up with Oklahoma.

Film

Via Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 136 17 4 Rivals 4 200 11 5 247Sports 4 88 12 4 247 Composite 4 119 20 3 On3 Recruiting 4 117 20 2 On3 Industry 4 111 18 2

Vitals

Hometown Oklahoma City, OK Projected Position WR Height 6-foot-3 Weight 170

Recruitment

Jaden Nickens received an offer from Oklahoma on Jan. 27, 2023. He was also in Norman on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Notable Offers

Twitter

Check out my Early Season 🙏🏾 highlight – https://t.co/xbCwNKVisL — Jaden Nickens (@jaden_nickens) October 4, 2022

