Sooners transfer QB General Booty commits to Louisiana-Monroe

General Booty will be heading home to continue his college football career. After the former Oklahoma Sooners football quarterback entered the transfer portal on May 3rd, he has found a landing spot at Louisiana-Monroe.

Booty has ties to nearby Shreveport, Louisiana, and Booty is the latest in a long line of football players in his family from the area. His father Abram Booty and uncle Josh Booty both played at LSU, while John David Booty was a quarterback at USC.

Booty announced the move on social media, and he’s found a new home in Monroe after spending two seasons at Oklahoma.

Excited to go to work with my new teammates at The University of Louisiana Monroe! I’m coming home! @ULM_FB pic.twitter.com/7eWm4h8qY3 — General Booty (@Generalbooty10) May 15, 2024

Booty arrived in Norman in the summer of 2022, transferring in from Tyler Junior College, where he passed for 3,410 yards and threw 27 touchdowns. He appeared in just two games as a Sooner, against TCU in 2022 and against Arkansas State in 2023. He had a long touchdown run in the 2024 Spring Game that may have boosted his stock right before entering the portal.

The General has been a popular figure in college football for the last two years because of his unique name. He parlayed that into a NIL deal with Rock ‘Em Socks and his own personal line of boxers, briefs, and socks.

The departures of Booty and Jacob Switzer at the quarterback position this spring have reshuffled the depth chart for Brent Venables and Seth Littrell. Sophomore Jackson Arnold will be the starter with Casey Thompson, Michael Hawkins Jr. and Brendan Zurbrugg behind him.

Booty’s commitment to ULM means he’s the latest former Sooner to find a landing spot in the portal. Still looking for a home are Switzer at quarterback, linebackers Shane Whitter and Konnor Near, tight end Hayden Bray, kicker Gavin Marshall and punter Redi Mustafaraj.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Aaron on X @AaronGelvin.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire