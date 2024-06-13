Sooners make top 4 for 2025 4-star OL Darius Afalava

Much like defensive line recruiting did for the 2024 cycle, offensive line is taking center stage for the 2025 recruiting class. The Oklahoma Sooners currently have two offensive linemen committed to the class, offensive tackle Ryan Fodje and interior offensive line prospect Owen Hollenbeck.

As the Sooners continue to press for some of the five-star prospects in the class, they have also zeroed in on Rivals four-star prospect Darius Afalava. Afalava is considered the top player in the state of Utah by Rivals and the No. 25 interior offensive line prospect. ESPN has Afalava ranked as the No. 19 player at his position.

On Wednesday, the Lehi, Utah native included the Oklahoma Sooners in his top four along with the Utah Utes, Michigan State Spartans, and Washington Huskies.

He has 24 offers with notable programs like Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Stanford, Ole Miss, Nebraska, and LSU pursuing Afalava as well.

Afalava is 6-foot-5 and according to On3, weighs 280 pounds. He recently spent time with the Oklahoma Sooners on his official visit and left with a positive impression of Brent Venables program.

The Oklahoma Sooners are in a great spot in their pursuit of Afalava, who would provide another strong and athletic interior offensive line prospect for Bill Bedenbaugh to work with.

