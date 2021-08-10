Sooners top 3 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
In 25 days the Oklahoma Sooners will open their 2021 season with a trip to New Orleans to take on the Tulane Green Wave. Now that the first USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll is out for the preseason, it officially feels like football season is right around the corner.
The Sooners, one of the favorites to contend for the national championship in 2021 came in third in the initial Coaches Poll. With two first-place votes, the Oklahoma Sooners prevented the Alabama Crimson Tide from being the unanimous number one team in the poll heading into 2021.
The defending national champions will be turning over the quarterback position as Mac Jones gets ready for the NFL season with the New England Patriots. The Crimson Tide are joined by Clemson and Ohio State as teams at the top who will be replacing their signal-callers from a year ago.
In a year met with strife for the Big 12, the soon-to-be ex-member carries the flag for the conference. Iowa State (8), Texas (19), and Oklahoma State (22) are the only other members of the Big 12 present in the initial top 25 poll.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Points
1
Alabama
1621
2
Clemson
1508
3
Oklahoma
1481
4
Ohio State
1435
5
Georgia
1386
6
Texas A&M
1286
7
Notre Dame
1139
8
Iowa State
1131
9
North Carolina
999
10
Cincinnati
979
11
Florida
870
12
Oregon
842
13
Louisiana State
664
14
Southern California
655
15
Wisconsin
654
16
Miami (Fl)
575
17
Indiana
573
18
Iowa
554
19
Texas
427
20
Penn State
422
21
Washington
404
22
Oklahoma State
216
23
UL Lafayette
153
24
Coastal Carolina
150
25
Mississippi
149
Others receiving votes:
Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.