Sooners have a top 10 WR corps in the country according to PFF

The Oklahoma Sooners have an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position heading into the 2024 season. As OU football exits the Big 12 and moves to the SEC, they’ll be leaning on their strengths in Year 3 of the Brent Venables era. Wide receiver is one of the deepest and most talented units on the roster, even after losing Drake Stoops.

Emmett Jones has been excellent since joining the Oklahoma staff from Texas Tech. He’s recruited very well and the unit improved noticeably in his first season as wide receivers coach.

Pro Football Focus agrees that the Sooners are very good at wideout heading into 2024, ranking the Sooners as one of their top 10 receiving corps in the country.

Oklahoma snuck onto the list at No. 10.

Oklahoma brings back five of its six leading receivers from a year ago, losing only Drake Stoops. Nic Anderson is the leader of those returners and was second in the Big 12 last year with 10 touchdowns to only Adonai Mitchell. Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony also came back and combined for 1,109 receiving yards this past season. The Sooners also found a couple starting pass-catchers in the transfer portal in Purdue wide receiver Deion Burks and Baylor tight end Jake Roberts. Burks was second in the Big Ten with 18 forced missed tackles on receptions in 2023. Despite serving as Baylor’s backup tight end in 2023, Roberts was still ninth in the Big 12 at the position with 143 yards after the catch. – Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus

Anderson, Farooq, Anthony, and Burks figure to be the four players who receive the most targets, but Jayden Gibson came on very strong as the 2023 season progressed.

Younger players like J.J. Hester, Brenan Thompson, Jaquazie Pettaway, Zion Kearney, Zion Ragins, Ivan Carreon and K.J. Daniels are all providing plenty of depth and were all talented recruits.

At tight end, Roberts may not even start, as Bauer Sharp got those snaps in the spring game. Four-star true freshman Davon Mitchell joins Kaden Helms and Josh Fanuiel in the tight end room as well. Joe Jon Finley will be able to mix and match what he wants from that position, tasked with replacing Austin Stogner.

With a talented but unproven quarterback and an overhauled offensive line, look for the weapons in the passing game to be something the offense can lean on this season.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Aaron on X @AaronGelvin.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire