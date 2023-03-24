Sooners make top 10 for 2024 4-Star OT Andrew Sprague

In the midst of spring practice and a huge recruiting weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners are picking up momentum on the recruiting trail. Though they haven’t received a commitment in the 2024 class, the Sooners have been projected to land several commitments and, on Thursday afternoon, landed in the top 10 of four-star offensive tackle Andrew Sprague.

Sprague hails from Kansas City, Mo., where the Oklahoma Sooners had big-time recruiting success in their most recent signing class. Five-star EDGE Adepoju Adebawore is the highest-rated prospect to come out of Kansas City in the modern recruiting era. Four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green comes from the KC suburb of Lee’s Summit. The Sooners are also the trending favorite for another Lee’s Summit product, five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri.

Though the Sooners have just recently joined in on the recruitment for Sprague, their influence in Kansas City and the success of Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh have already made significant headway.

“Oklahoma is in my top 10 because of how they develop their linemen,” Sprague told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “Big-name guys like Trent Williams, Creed Humphrey, and Orlando Brown all went to OU, and I believe Coach Bedenbaugh can develop me to be one of the next greats.”

Sprague’s top 10 is a who’s who of college football programs. It includes Oklahoma, USC, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon, Missouri, Penn State, Nebraska, and Stanford.

Prototype tackle frame. Basketball player who showed really good coordination and ability on the court as a sophomore. His junior year in football, he filled in and grew into his body more and started becoming even more of a dominant force. He finishes his blocks and plays with aggression. Has solid bend for a taller guy. Can still continue to work on his footwork and general explosiveness. Has a lot of raw ability and is trending in the right direction judging on the strides made between his sophomore and junior years. Either tackle side is a possibility at this time although right now, he has played more on the left side and is comfortable there. – Allen Trieu, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst

Story continues

Oklahoma appears well-positioned in Sprague’s recruitment, but with so many heavy hitters, it’ll be a battle to the end.

Andrew Sprague’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 220 5 15 Rivals 4 225 9 17 247Sports 4 133 4 `12 247 Composite 4 160 4 9 On3 Recruiting 4 142 4 14 On3 Industry 4 135 4 9

Vitals

Hometown Kansas City, Mo. Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-6 Weight 290 lbs

Recruitment

Offered February 1, 2023

No visit scheduled at this time.

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

Blessed to be in this position! I will be focusing on these 10 schools! @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/6Vf1X1lejO — Andrew Sprague (@andrewsprague15) March 23, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire